Chatham, Arbolida Lead Saltdogs over RailCats

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs at bat

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs at bat(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Cael Chatham delivered a quality start on the mound, while Cary Arbolida homered and drove in four runs, leading the Lincoln Saltdogs to an 11-3 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats, Wednesday night, at Haymarket Park. With the victory, Lincoln has claimed the season series from Gary SouthShore and will play for a second straight series win, with a victory on Thursday evening.

Lincoln (23-26) scored eleven runs, off twelve hits, had no errors, and left five runners on base. Gary SouthShore (22-26) had three runs, with seven hits, committed one error, and left five runners aboard. Wednesday night's game lasted two hours and thirty-four minutes and was played in front of 2,308 fans.

Gary SouthShore started the scoring in the top of the first inning. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Cael Chatham, Korry Howell led off with a single. Then, Elvis Peralta did the same. The next batter, Collin Summerhill singled, scoring Howell, to make it a 1-0 RailCats lead.

The Saltdogs responded by fetching the lead in the bottom of the first. With two outs, facing Gary SouthShore starting pitcher Dawson Lane, Jake Hjelle singled. Then, Jairo Pomares did the same. The next batter, Cary Arbolida, hit a three-run home run to left field, to make it a 3-1 Lincoln lead.

The RailCats got a run back in the top of the third. With one out, Korry Howell singled. Then, Elvis Peralta doubled, scoring Howell, to make the score, 3-2.

Lincoln distanced themselves from the visitors in the bottom of the third. Cam Phelts led off the inning with a single. Then, Nick Shumpert laid down a bunt and beat out the throw from Olivier Basabe at third, plus the throw was wild, allowing Phelts to come around and score, to make it 4-2. After a Jake Hjelle ground out to first advanced Shumpert to third, Jairo Pomares hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Shumpert, to make it 5-2.

In the top of the fourth, with two outs, Nick Podkul hit a solo home run to right-center field, to make it a 5-3 game. However, that is as close as the RailCats would get the rest of the night.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jacob Morrow drew a one-out walk. Then, Cam Phelts singled. Gary SouthShore brought Jake Hoover in from the bullpen to pitch. Cam Phelts stole second. Two batters later, Jake Hjelle walked. Then, Jairo Pomares singled to right, scoring Morrow and Phelts. Then, Cary Arbolida singled, bringing home Hjelle, to make it an 8-3 Lincoln lead.

The Saltdogs scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Connor Bagnieski led off the inning with a walk. Then, Tanner O'Tremba reached on a base on balls. Cary Arbolida flew out to right, which advanced Bagnieski to third. Then, Lincoln executed a double steal, with O'Tremba taking second and Bagnieski swiping home. The next batter, Jacob Morrow, singled, scoring O'Tremba, to make it 10-3.

Lincoln added its final run in the bottom of the eighth. Facing reliever Chas Cywin, Jacob Morrow led off the inning with a single. Three batters later, Jake Hjelle doubled, scoring Morrow, to make it 11-3, which would be the final score.

Saltdogs starting pitcher Cael Chatham (3-0) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up three runs, off seven hits, struck out one, and walked three. Gabriel Jaramillo pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning with one strikeout. Tyler Stasiowski also worked 1.0 inning and struck out two batters.

Gary SouthShore starter Dawson Lane (2-4) took the loss, pitching 3.1 innings, yielding seven runs, six earned, off six hits, struck out four, and walked three. Jake Hoover pitched 1.2 innings, giving up three runs, off two hits, and walked three. Chas Cywin worked 3.0 innings, gave up one run, off three hits, and struck out one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Cam Phelts and Nick Shumpert were both 2-for-5. Jake Hjelle was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jairo Pomares went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs. Cary Arbolida was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and four runs batted in. Jacob Morrow was 2-for-3 and drove in one run.

For the RailCats, Korry Howell was 2-for-4. Elvis Peralta was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Collin Summerhill was 1-for-3 and drove in one run. Nick Podkul was 2-for-4 with a solo home run.

The final game of the series is Thursday night. RHP Jacob Hughes (2-1, 2.82 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Matt Reitz (4-2, 3.38 ERA) will be on the mound for Gary SouthShore. First pitch will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Thursday night's game is THIRSTY THURSDAY! sponsored by Pepsi Cola of Lincoln. Fans may also get $2 OFF Draft Beers & Pepsi Fountain Sodas, plus purchase $4 Select Tall Boys. It is also Pitch In for a Cause sponsored by Nemaha Sports Construction. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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