Explorers Snap Five-Game Skid on Osuna's Walk-Off Blast

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Alberto Osuna and the Sioux City Explorers celebrate their walk off win

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Alberto Osuna and the Sioux City Explorers celebrate their walk off win(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Thunderstorms delayed first pitch by an hour, but the wait was worth it as Sioux City (21-27) snapped a five-game losing streak with a dramatic 9-7 walk-off victory over Fargo-Moorhead (23-24) in 10 innings on Wednesday night.

It was Sioux City's first extra-inning game of the season, and for the second time this year, Alberto Osuna delivered the heroics with a walk-off home run.

"The ball hasn't bounced our way lately," manager Steve Montgomery said. "A big one went our way tonight."

The Explorers struck first in the opening inning.

Henry George and Zac Vooletich each singled and stole a base before Braulio Vasquez grounded out to first, allowing George to score for a 1-0 lead.

Fargo-Moorhead answered in the second after back-to-back singles from Jose Sermo and Brian Fuentes. An error in left field allowed Sermo to advance to third, and Colby Wilkerson tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

The RedHawks grabbed their first lead in the fourth when Jairus Richards launched a two-run home run to left, making it 3-1.

Sioux City responded immediately with a four-run bottom of the fourth.

D'Shawn Knowles was hit by a pitch and stole second before, with two outs, Jackson Van De Brake drove in a run with an RBI single. Elliot Good followed with a base hit, Cade Marquardt ripped a two-run double to put the Explorers back in front, and Austin Davis added an RBI single to cap a four-hit rally, giving Sioux City a 5-3 advantage.

The lead didn't last long.

In the fifth, Jose Sermo blasted a grand slam to left field, his 163rd career American Association home run, to put Fargo-Moorhead back on top 7-5.

Knowles answered in the bottom half with a solo home run, cutting the deficit to 7-6.

Sioux City threatened again in the eighth after Knowles led off with a double but was left stranded at second following a pair of strikeouts by Zane Denton and Cade Marquardt.

Down to their final strike in the ninth, the Explorers rallied.

Zac Vooletich drew a walk and stole second before Braulio Vasquez beat out an infield single. Vooletich scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 7-7, though Knowles struck out with the potential winning run standing on third.

Trey Morrill kept the momentum on Sioux City's side in the 10th, retiring the heart of Fargo-Moorhead's lineup in order and stranding the automatic runner at second.

In the bottom of the inning, Osuna ended it in emphatic fashion.

After showing bunt earlier in the plate appearance, he turned on a pitch and crushed a two-run walk-off home run to left field, sending the Explorers to a 9-7 victory and ending their five-game skid.

Sioux City wraps up the three-game series against Fargo-Moorhead on Thursday. First pitch for game two is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all remaining games are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS or online at xsbaseball.com.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The X's played 14 extra inning games in 2025 and just one this season.

-It was the first extra inning game for Sioux City since 8/24/25 in a loss at home to Sioux Falls 8-6.

-The X's last extra inning win was on 8/12/25 in a 7-6 win over Fargo at Fargo.

-The Explorers last three extra inning wins have all come against Fargo-Moorhead.

The Explorers have 134 stolen bases.

-The Explorers are 6-2 in two run games.

-Sioux City was 1-22 when trailing after eight innings. Now 2-22.

-Zac Vooletich stole his 95th and 96th bases as an Explorer.

-Alberto Osuna leads the team with nine home runs.

-It was Osuna's second walk off winning home run.

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American Association Stories from July 9, 2026

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