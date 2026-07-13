Explorers Ride Big Sixth Inning to 11-4 Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Josh Landry

(Sioux City Explorers) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Josh Landry(Sioux City Explorers)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Sioux City heads (24-28) into the 2026 American Association All-Star break on a high note after an 11-4 victory over Lincoln (25-28) on Sunday to secure back-to-back home series wins.

"We did everything pretty good today," manager Steve Montgomery mentioned. "Just a really good game to provide us with some momentum going into the All-Star Break."

Sioux City struck first in the bottom of the second inning when D'Shawn Knowles led off with a double, stole third base, and scored on a wild pitch to give the Explorers a 1-0 lead.

The visitors answered in the third as Nick Shumpert delivered an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

The Explorers quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning when Zac Vooletich blooped a two-run single into center field, putting Sioux City back in front, 3-1.

Connor Bagnieski, who earned a spot on the All-Star team by winning the Last Man In fan vote, cut the deficit to 3-2 with an RBI single in the fourth inning.

The game was tied in the sixth after Cary Arbolida doubled with one out and Bagnieski followed with another double after Austin Davis nearly made a spectacular catch in the outfield. Tanner O'Tremba then brought home Arbolida with a groundout to shortstop, evening the score at 3-3.

The Explorers responded with one of their biggest offensive innings of the season in the bottom of the sixth.

Sioux City erupted for six runs on five hits, sending 10 batters to the plate. Six consecutive Explorers reached base, and all six came around to score.

Austin Davis, Henry George, and Braulio Vasquez each drove in runs during the decisive rally as Sioux City built a commanding 9-3 lead.

Sioux City extended its lead in the eighth thanks to a pair of wild pitches by Chandler Woolridge. Zane Denton scored on the first, and Alberto Osuna crossed the plate on the second to make it 11-3.

Calyn Halvorson hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to account for the final run of the game as the Explorers finished off an 11-4 victory.

The 2026 American Association All-Star Game will be held in Lincoln on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will also be televised live on MLB Network.

Following the All-Star break, Sioux City opens the second half of the season Friday, July 17 at Cleburne, Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:36 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all remaining games are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS or online at xsbaseball.com.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-D'Shawn Knowles has 13 stolen bases in just 17 games.

-The Explorers are 6-4 against Lincoln this season.

-Zac Vooletich and Austin Davis each stole their 98 career bases as an Explorer.

-Austin Davis has a 13-game hitting streak.

-The Sioux City allowed just one earned run in the series.

-The Explorers now have 157 on the season.

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American Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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