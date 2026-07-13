Late Rally Propels RedHawks into All-Star Break with a Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - It took a few innings, but the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks offense woke up and rallied late to provide a spark and complete a 7-4 win over the Cleburne Railroaders (27-26) on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the win, the RedHawks head into the All-Star break with a record of 25-26. They sit 6.5 games back of the West Division-leading Kansas City Monarchs.

The RedHawks have defeated the Railroaders in three straight series dating back to August 2025.

F-M starter Bryce Brassfield tossed a quality start, going six innings of two-run ball. He allowed three hits and two walks while punching out seven batters.

Parker Harm earned the win, twirling two scoreless innings in relief and striking out two batters. Tyler Jeans earned the save by getting the final two outs of the ninth.

Dillon Thomas collected an extra-base hit for the third straight day as he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk. He also extended his current on-base streak to 19 games, four short of Jose Sermo for the longest such streak by a RedHawks player this season. Jairus Richards and Aidan Byrne both collected two hits as well.

Cleburne jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, then tacked on another run in the fourth.

Railroaders' starter Aaron Mishoulam tossed his best start of the season. He went six shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks. He struck out seven RedHawks batters.

After only managing five baserunners in the first seven innings, Fargo-Moorhead jumped on Cleburne reliever Braydon Nelson quickly in the eighth inning. Aidan Byrne and Jesus Lujano singled, then Juan Fernandez laid down a sacrifice bunt. The throw to first was wide, allowing Byrne to score. Dillon Thomas was intentionally walked, and Jose Sermo put the RedHawks in front with a two-run double to right field. Jairus Richards scored two with a single, Colby Wilkerson brought one home with a sacrifice bunt, and Aidan Byrne capped off the seven-run inning with an RBI double to right field.

Cleburne got two runs off reliever Angelo Cabral in the top of the ninth, but RedHawks closer Tyler Jeans came in relief to close down the final two outs and secure the RedHawks victory.

It is the fifth straight series at home that the RedHawks have won as they sit at 11-10 at Newman Outdoor Field on the season.

The RedHawks have four days of rest for the All-Star break this week. Catcher Juan Fernandez, first baseman Jose Sermo, and pitchers Kyle Crigger and Tyler Jeans were selected as All-Stars and will represent the RedHawks at the festivities in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Wednesday.

After the break, the RedHawks return home to Newman Outdoor Field where they will square-off with the Chicago Dogs for the first time in 2026. First pitch on Friday night is set for 7:02 p.m.







American Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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