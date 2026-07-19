Jose Sermo Clobbers Three Home Runs in Big Win over Chicago

Published on July 18, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - Jose Sermo continues to smack the cover off the baseball, smashing three home runs to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (27-26) to a 13-4 victory over the Chicago Dogs (18-34) on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Sermo finished 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring four runs and driving in seven with 1,244 feet of home runs.

His three home runs, seven RBIs and 12 total bases are all season highs for a RedHawks batter. With his third home run, he overtook Lake Country's Joshua Mears for the American Association home run lead at 21. He now sits at 162 home runs in his AAPB career (163 once a previously suspended game against Winnipeg is completed), five back of active leader Jabari Henry.

Sermo's 21 home runs are eight shy of the RedHawks single season record of 29, set by Jesse Hoorelbeke in 2010.

Andy Nelson and Dillon Thomas both had three-hit nights as well, while Jairus Richards drove in three runs and homered.

Starter Matt Walker twirled his best start of the season, going six innings of one-run ball. He allowed four hits and punched out four batters. Mason Pelio tossed a scoreless seventh inning in eight pitches and Angelo Cabral recorded the final six outs.

Jairus Richards kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the second by lifting a 102-mph home run to right-center field. Brian Fuentes drove in a run with a single in the third, then back-to-back doubles by Jairus Richards and Matt Kroon extended the RedHawks lead to nine.

Sermo lifted his first three-run home run of the night in the fourth inning with a 421-foot blast to the batter's eye in center field. His second came one inning later, lifting a 395-foot fly ball to right field.

His third and final home run of the night came in the eighth inning, when he turned on the fourth pitch he saw from Chicago reliever Austin Eaton and blasted a 110-mph laser out of the park.

The Dogs picked up three runs in the ninth inning thanks to an Ethan Wilder home run for the second night in a row.

The RedHawks look to complete their first sweep of the season and extend their winning streak to four games in Sunday's contest against the Chicago Dogs. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field is set for 1 p.m.







American Association Stories from July 18, 2026

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