Dogs Rally for Five in the Ninth to Top Cougars

Published on July 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (25-25) watched a late three-run lead disappear Sunday afternoon as the Chicago Dogs (18-32) scored five runs in the ninth inning to claim an 11-9 victory and win the series at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Chicago struck first in the opening inning when Jaxx Groshans lined a two-run double to the left-field wall, but the Cougars answered immediately with a four-run bottom half. Claudio Finol started the rally with an RBI double before Alex McGarry tied the game with an RBI double of his own. Charles Mack and Sam Dexter followed with RBI singles as Kane County strung together five consecutive hits to take a 4-2 lead.

The Cougars added two more runs in the second after Josh Allen walked and Matt Bottcher singled, setting the table for McGarry's second two-run double of the afternoon to extend the lead to 6-2.

Chicago chipped away with two runs in the fourth, but Kane County answered again. Finol drove in a run with a sacrifice fly before McGarry collected his third RBI of the game with a run-scoring single, giving the Cougars an 8-4 advantage.

Jake Gilbert delivered a key relief outing after entering in the fourth, retiring seven consecutive hitters while striking out four over 2.2 scoreless innings. The Dogs rallied for two runs in the seventh to cut the deficit to 8-6, but the Cougars answered immediately when Bottcher beat out a potential inning-ending double play, allowing Sam Dexter to score and restore a three-run cushion. JC Flowers (3-3) steadied the storm in the 7th and 8th allowing just one run.

The game turned in the ninth. Jake Gozzo (0-3) entered looking for his 10th save but the Dogs strung together five hits and sent all nine batters to the plate. RBI singles from Jacob Maiben and pinch-hitter Aaron Altherr tied the game before Jonathan Soto ripped a two-run double into the right-center field gap, putting Chicago in front 11-9. Logan Nissen recorded the final out of the inning, but Brendan Roberts retired the Cougars in order in the bottom half to secure the comeback victory and series win.

McGarry finished with three RBI and two doubles to lead the Cougars' offense, while Allen reached base four times and scored three runs. Kane County collected 14 hits but was unable to overcome Chicago's dramatic ninth-inning rally.

The All-Star break starts tomorrow, and the Cougars will start a new series with the Kansas City Monarchs on Friday, July 17th at Legends Field. The Cougars will return to Northwestern Medicine Field for a four-game series with the Chicago Dogs, Monday, July 27th. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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