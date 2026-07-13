Sioux City Takes Series Rubber Game from Lincoln

Published on July 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Jake Hjelle (21) congratulates infielder Calyn Halvorson

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Jake Hjelle (21) congratulates infielder Calyn Halvorson(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Sioux City, Iowa - The Lincoln Saltdogs were defeated by the Sioux City Explorers, 11-4, Sunday afternoon on Security National Bank Field, at Lewis and Clark Park. Calyn Halvorson homered and Connor Bagnieski had three hits, for Lincoln, in the loss.

Sioux City (24-28) scored eleven runs, off nine hits, committed one error, and left twelve runners on base. Lincoln (25-28) had four runs, with nine hits, one error, and left five runners aboard. Sunday's game lasted three hours and eleven minutes and was played in front of 1,198 fans.

The Explorers started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Facing Lincoln starter Graham Edwards, D'Shawn Knowles led off the inning with a double, stole third, then scored on a wild pitch.

Lincoln tied the game in the top of the third inning. Facing Sioux City starter Josh Lindsay, Calyn Halvorson led off the inning with a single. Jacob Morrow laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Halvorson to second. After Cam Phelts grounded out to short, advancing Halvorson to third, Nick Shumpert singled, scoring Halvorson, to tie the score at 1-1.

Sioux City recaptured the lead in the bottom of the third. Dillon Tatum led off the inning with a double. Then, Austin Davis drew a walk. Henry George reached on a fielder's choice, to load the bases. Then, Zac Vooletich singled, driving in two runs, to make it 3-1.

The Saltdogs cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth. Jairo Pomares led off the inning with a single. Cary Arbolida grounded out to third, advancing Pomares to second. Then, Connor Bagnieski singled, scoring Pomares, to make the score, 3-2.

Lincoln tied the game in the top of the sixth. With one out, Cary Arbolida doubled to left. Then, Connor Bagnieski hit a ball in the gap, which Austin Davis dove for and the ball popped out of his glove. Arbolida, who had to hold up, advanced to third, while Bagnieski took second, with a double. Then, Tanner O'Tremba grounded out to short, scoring Arbolida, to tie the game at 3-3.

However, the Explorers sent ten batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, plating six runs. With one out, Jackson Van De Brake walked. Then, Dillon Tatum singled. A double-steal put runners at second and third. Lincoln brought Jeferson Figueroa in to pitch. The next batter, Austin Davis, singled, driving in two runs. Davis stole second and took third on an errant throw from Jacob Morrow. Then, Henry George doubled, scoring Davis, to make it 6-3. Zac Vooletich drew a walk. Then, Braulio Vasquez doubled, scoring Vooletich, to make it 7-3. The Saltdogs brought Ryan Spalliero in to pitch. D'Shawn Knowles hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Vooletich, to make it 8-3. Then, Zane Denton singled, scoring Vasquez, to make the score 9-3.

Sioux City added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth. Facing reliever Chandler Woolridge, D'Shawn Knowles and Zane Denton drew back-to-back walks. Then, Alberto Osuna was hit by a pitch, to load the bases. Jackson Van De Brake hit a fly ball to right, in foul territory, which Tanner O'Tremba caught and threw home. The ball bounced past Jacob Morrow and up against the fence, near the Sioux City dugout. Woolridge grabbed the ball and threw home, where Morrow tagged out Knowles, attempting to score, for the first out. Dillon Tatum drew a walk. Then, Denton and Osuna scored on wild pitches, to make the score 11-3.

In the top of the ninth, facing Sioux City reliever Jarod Wright, Calyn Halvorson homered to left field, to make it 11-4, which would end up as the final score.

Explorers starting pitcher Josh Landry (4-4) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up three runs, off eight hits, and struck out seven. Rob Hughes pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. Jarod Wright pitched 2.0 innings, giving up one run, off one hit.

Lincoln starter Graham Edwards (2-4) took the loss, pitching 5.1 innings, yielding five runs, off five hits, struck out five, and walked five. Jeferson Figueroa faced four batters and did not record an out, giving up four unearned runs, off three hits, and walked one. Ryan Spalliero pitched 1.1 innings, gave up one hit, struck out one, and walked three. Jack Hill pitched 0.1 inning, inducing a fly ball out. Chandler Woolridge worked 1.0 inning, giving up two runs and walked four.

Offensively for Sioux City, Austin Davis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Henry George went 1-for-3 and drove in one run. Zac Vooletich was 1-for-2 and drove in two runs. Braulio Vasquez, D'Shawn Knowles, and Zane Denton were all 1-for-4 with an RBI, each. Dillon Tatum was 2-for-2.

For the Saltdogs, Nick Shumpert was 1-for-4 with an Rbi. Connor Bagnieski went 3-for-4 and drove in one run. Tanner O'Tremba was 0-for-4 and had one run batted in. Calyn Halvorson was 2-for-4 with a solo home run.

Lincoln reaches the All-Star Break in sole possession of fifth place in the American Association West Division. The Saltdogs return to action Friday, July 17th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries. First pitch from Sioux Falls Stadium will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Haymarket Park will host the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 15th, at 7:30 p.m. That game will also be broadcast on KFOR, www.aabaseball.tv, plus will air on the MLB Network. For all the information of the three-days of festivities, socials, Hall of Fame Banquet, presented by Sampson Construction and Crete Carriers, Home Run Derby, presented by Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company, the All-Star Game, presented by Carbliss, plus the post-game fireworks sponsored by Pepsi-Cola of Lincoln and Bubblr, visit: www.saltdogs.com/all-star. Lincoln's next regular season home game will be Tuesday, July 21st, when they host the Sioux City Explorers at 6:35 p.m. That night will be TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate three hygiene items for CenterPointe and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. Plus, it's TACO TUESDAY. You can get two tacos for $6. Also, receive $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.