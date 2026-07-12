Explorers Blanked to End Three-Game Winning Streak

Published on July 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Sioux City (23-28) was shut out for just the second time this season, falling 3-0 to Lincoln (25-27) on Saturday night at Lewis and Clark Park.

The only other time the Explorers were held scoreless came in a 4-0 loss at Kansas City on May 30.

The win marked Lincoln's first shutout of the season and evened the three-game series, setting up a rubber match on Sunday.

"They threw the ball really well tonight," Explorers manager Steve Montgomery added. "They located well and I give them credit."

Lincoln struck first in the second inning when Calyn Halvorson launched a solo home run to dead center field, giving the Saltdogs a 1-0 lead.

The Saltdogs added two more runs in the fifth.

Cam Phelts opened the inning with a double before Nick Shumpert reached on a bunt single that sailed over the head of pitcher Julio Rosario. A successful double steal attempt followed, but catcher Dillon Tatum's throw to third skipped away, allowing Phelts to score. Later in the inning, Cary Arbolida lined a single to right field to drive in Shumpert and extend Lincoln's advantage to 3-0.

Lincoln starter Haden Erbe dominated the Explorers' lineup, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out six.

Sioux City's best opportunity came in the eighth inning.

Austin Davis and Henry George pulled off a double steal to move into scoring position at third and second with one out. Zac Vooletich then flew out to right field, and moments later a pitch from David Shaw skipped off the backstop and ricocheted directly back to catcher Jacob Morrow. Davis attempted to score on the play but was tagged out at the plate, ending the Explorers' best chance of the night.

Tyler Stasiowski retired the side in order in the ninth inning to earn his seventh save of the season.

The Explorers and Saltdogs will meet Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of the three-game series. First pitch for game three is at 4:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 3:35 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all remaining games are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS or online at xsbaseball.com.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-D'Shawn Knowles has 12 stolen bases in just 16 games after two more swiped in Saturday night.

-Sioux City won a one run game for just the fourth time this year.

-The Explorers are 5-4 against Lincoln this season.

-Zac Vooletich and Austin Davis each stole their 97 career bases as an Explorer.

-Austin Davis has an 12 game hitting streak.

-The Sioux City pen did not allow an earned run for the third straight game.

-Sioux City was held to four hits tying a season low mark set May 20 at Lincoln.

Ryan Beaird of the Sioux City Explorers pitches against the Lincoln

Saltdogs in the Explorers 3-0 loss Saturday July 11, 2026 at Lewis

and Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa. (Credit Val Viroomal)

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV

By: Andrew Della Piana







American Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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