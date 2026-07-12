RedHawks' Comeback Bid Fall Short against Cleburne

Published on July 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - After finding themselves in a five-run deficit early, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks battled to cut the lead to two before the Cleburne Railroaders (27-25) prevailed 11-9 on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field in front of 2,785 fans.

The RedHawks (24-26) hit the halfway point of their season with Saturday's result, 50 games into the AAPB season. They currently sit in third place in the American Association's West Division, six games back of the first place Kansas City Monarchs, a half a game ahead of the Lincoln Saltdogs and half a game back of the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Juan Fernandez and Cole Yearsley both worked three walks each for the Hawks. Brian Fuentes and Dillon Thomas both collected three hits. Fuentes also gathered three RBI while Thomas scored three runs.

Eric Chalus appeared in relief for the RedHawks and tossed 5.1 innings. He allowed one run on four hits while striking out three.

The Railroaders jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to an RBI single from Caleb McNeely and an RBI double from Frankie Tostado.

That lead didn't last for long. Dillon Thomas tripled to score Juan Fernandez, then Jose Sermo drove him in with a single to left field. Jairus Richards gave the RedHawks their only lead of the game when he scored Sermo on a fielder's choice three batters later.

Cleburne took full control in the game when Caleb McNeely blasted a three-run homer off RedHawks starter Kolby Kiser in the second. Cody Thomas smacked a two-run double, and Mason Minzey drove in another with a single to cap off a six-run inning for the Railroaders.

Fargo-Moorhead cut the lead by one in the bottom half of the second when a Brian Fuentes single scored Dillon Thomas.

The RedHawks furthered their comeback attempt in the bottom of the fourth. Dillon Thomas singled to right field to score Juan Fernandez. Carlos Amaya singled three batters later, then Jairus Richards lifted a fly ball to left field. Caleb McNeely misplayed it and the ball careened of his glove, letting two runs score and giving Richards third base.

After they added one run in the sixth and two runs in the eighth, Cleburne extended their lead to four.

The RedHawks kept the pressure on in the home half of the eighth. Brian Fuentes launched a towering 422-foot blast over the wall in left-center field, scoring two runs and bringing the lead down to two. With a chance to build a rally, the RedHawks went down in order in the ninth inning facing Cleburne closer and All-Star Ryder Yakel.

The RedHawks will try to take their fifth straight series at home Sunday afternoon against the Cleburne Railroaders in the final game before the All-Star break. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field is set for 1 p.m.







American Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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