Lincoln Shuts out Explorers to Even Series

Published on July 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs' Haden Erbe on the mound

(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Sioux City Explorers) Lincoln Saltdogs' Haden Erbe on the mound(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Sioux City Explorers)

Sioux City, Iowa- The Lincoln Saltdogs recorded their first shut out of the season in a 3-0 victory over the Sioux City Explorers, Saturday night on Security National Bank Field, at Lewis and Clark Park. Haden Erbe picked up the win, while Tyler Stasiowski earned the save, and Calyn Halvorson hit his third home run of the season.

Lincoln (25-27) scored three runs, off six hits, committed one error, and left ten runners on base. Sioux City (23-28) had no runs, four hits, committed three errors, and left five runners aboard. Saturday night's game lasted two hours and forty-nine minutes and was played in front of 1,524 fans.

The Saltdogs fetched the lead in the top of the second inning. Facing Sioux City starter Julio Rosario, Calyn Halvorson hit a one-out solo home run to center field, to make it a 1-0 Lincoln lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, Cam Phelts led off with a double. Then, Nick Shumpert popped up a bunt that fell between Rosario and third baseman Zane Denton, for a base hit. Then, the Saltdogs executed a double steal. The throw to third from Sioux City catcher Dillon Thomas, sailed into left field, scoring Phelts, to make it 2-0. Three batters later, Cary Arbolida singled, scoring Schumpert, to make it 3-0, which would turn out to be the final score.

Lincoln starter Haden Erbe (4-2) earned the win, pitching 5.1 innings, giving up no runs, off two hits, struck out six, and walked four. Gabriel Jaramillo pitched 1.1 innings, yielding one hit, and struck out two. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning and surrendered one hit and walked one. Tyler Stasiowski (6) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning, and struck out one.

Sioux City starter Julio Rosario (1-3) took the loss, pitching 4.2 innings, giving up three runs, one earned, off six hits, struck out five, and walked one. Ryan Beard pitched 1.1 innings and struck out two. Anderson Bido pitched 1.0 inning and walked one. Tahnaj Thomas worked 1.0 inning and struck out two. McGwire Taylor pitched 1.0 inning with one strikeout.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Cary Arbolida was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Calyn Halvorson was 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

The final game of the series is Sunday afternoon. RHP Graham Edwards (2-3, 8.05 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Josh Landry (3-4, 3.88 ERA) will be on the mound for Sioux City. First pitch on Security National Bank Field, at Lewis and Clark Park will be 4:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Haymarket Park will host the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 15th, at 7:30 p.m. That game will also be broadcast on KFOR, www.aabaseball.tv, plus will air on the MLB Network. For all the information of the three-days of festivities, socials, Hall of Fame Banquet, presented by Sampson Construction and Crete Carriers, Home Run Derby, presented by Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company, the All-Star Game, presented by Carbliss, plus the post-game fireworks sponsored by Pepsi-Cola of Lincoln and Bubblr, visit: www.saltdogs.com/all-star.

Lincoln's next regular season home game will be Tuesday, July 21st, when they host the Sioux City Explorers at 6:35 p.m. That night will be TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate three hygiene items for CenterPointe and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. Plus, it's TACO TUESDAY. You can get two tacos for $6. Also, receive $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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