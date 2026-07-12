Cougars' Comeback Falls Short against Dogs

Published on July 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (25-24) dug themselves an early hole they could not quite climb out of Saturday night, falling 10-7 to the Chicago Dogs (17-32) at Northwestern Medicine Field. Despite outscoring Chicago 7-1 over the final eight innings, the Cougars couldn't overcome the Dogs' explosive first inning, setting up a rubber match on Sunday.

Chicago sent 13 batters to the plate in the opening frame against Westin Muir (6-4) and Ernie Day, collecting eight hits and scoring nine runs before Kane County recorded its first out. Aaron Altherr highlighted the inning with a three-run home run off the left-field scoreboard, while Zack Stokes added a two-run triple as the Dogs built a commanding 9-0 lead.

The Cougars began chipping away in the second. Charles Mack doubled before three consecutive walks forced in two runs. Armond Upshaw then reached on a fielder's choice to drive in another, cutting the deficit to 9-3.

Kane County continued its comeback in the fifth when Alex McGarry lined an RBI single through the right side to score Josh Allen. Chicago answered with its only run after the opening inning in the sixth on Stokes' fourth RBI of the night, pushing the lead to 10-4.

The Cougars refused to go away. Matt Bottcher lifted a sacrifice fly in the seventh before Kane County scored twice more in the eighth. Zane Spinn delivered an RBI single, and Bottcher followed with an RBI base hit to trim the deficit to 10-7.

After the difficult first inning, the Cougars' bullpen kept the game within reach. Vin Timpanelli tossed three scoreless innings in relief, Casey Crosby limited the damage in the sixth, Jordan Martinson retired all six batters he faced while striking out the side in the seventh, and Logan Nissen closed the game with a scoreless ninth.

Brendan Roberts (1-2) gets the win. Stokes finished a home run shy of the cycle with three hits and four RBI, while Giovanni DiGiacomo scored three runs to pace the Dogs' offense. Bottcher drove in two runs for Kane County, while Upshaw reached base twice, stole a base, and scored twice.

The Cougars will finish their series with the Dogs tomorrow, July 12th at Northwestern Medicine Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 PM CT. It will be Princess Day at the ballpark with appearances from Ariel, Elsa, Belle, and Cinderella. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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