Ash Dominates as Cougars Blank Dogs in Series Opener

Published on July 10, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (25-23) opened their weekend series with the Chicago Dogs (16-32) on a high note Friday night, edging Chicago 1-0 behind a dominant performance from ace Konnor Ash at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Ash (4-5) turned in his best start of the season, tossing eight scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and one walk. The right-hander struck out a career-high 12 batters as a Cougar, including striking out five consecutive hitters during one stretch, and retired the final nine batters he faced.

The Cougars broke through in the fifth inning against Steven Lacey (3-4). Zane Spinn reached on a one-out single before Josh Allen was hit by a pitch with two outs. Matt Bottcher then lined a single through the right side, scoring Spinn with the game's only run.

Lacey kept Chicago within striking distance, allowing one run on six hits over six innings, but the Dogs were unable to solve Ash. Kane County collected at least one hit in each of the first five innings but left several opportunities on the board before Bottcher's RBI broke the scoreless tie.

Jake Gozzo worked a perfect ninth inning, striking out one to earn his ninth save of the season. Combined, Ash and Gozzo retired the final 12 Chicago hitters without allowing a baserunner while striking out 13.

The Cougars will continue their series with the Dogs tomorrow, July 11th at Northwestern Medicine Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM CT. It will be Christmas in July featuring a Bumble bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. There will also be an appearance by Santa Clause, and a pregame concert by Don't Matter To Me. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







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