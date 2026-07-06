Milkmen Sweep Doubleheader to Take Series from Cougars

Published on July 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (23-21) were swept in a rain-delayed doubleheader by the Milwaukee Milkmen (29-17) on Sunday, falling 4-0 in the opener before dropping the nightcap 2-0.

Game 1: Milkmen 4, Cougars 0

Milwaukee broke a scoreless tie in the third when Chase Waddell doubled and later scored on a pickoff error. The Milkmen added three more runs in the fifth, capitalizing on a pair of Cougars errors to build a 4-0 lead.

Konnor Ash (3-5) settled in after the fifth, completing all seven innings while allowing four runs, three earned. The Cougars managed just four hits against Solomon Bates (2-0), who tossed a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts.

Game 2: Milkmen 2, Cougars 0

Another pitching duel followed in the second game where a couple of East Division All-Stars, Westin Muir (6-3) and Jhordany Mezquita (4-0) traded scoreless innings early.

Milwaukee broke through in the second on an RBI single by Alec Olund before adding an insurance run on Olund's sacrifice fly in the sixth. Muir allowed just one earned run over five innings, while Mezquita limited Kane County to three hits across six scoreless innings. Ryan Boyer recorded the final three outs for his third save.

Milwaukee's pitching staff dominated throughout the doubleheader, allowing just eight Cougar hits while combining for 14 scoreless innings. Despite solid starts from Ash and Muir, Kane County was unable to solve the Milkmen staff as Milwaukee completed the three-game sweep.

The Cougars will be off tomorrow before beginning a 3-game series Tuesday, July 7th with the Lake Country Dockhounds at Dockhounds Ballpark. The Cougars will return to Northwestern Medicine Field for a 3-game series with the Chicago Dogs starting Friday, July 10th. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







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