Lincoln Wraps up Weekend with Series Win over Gary SouthShore

Published on July 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs in action

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs in action(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Gary, Indiana - After Saturday's baseball game between Lincoln and the Gary SouthShore RailCats was suspended, Saturday, the Saltdogs finished off a 3-2, ten-inning victory, and a 7-3 win in the rubber match of the series, Sunday afternoon at U.S. Steel Yard.

Suspended Game: Lincoln defeated Gary SouthShore 3-2, in ten innings. The Saltdogs scored three runs, off four hits, with one error, and left nine runners on base. The RailCats had two runs, off five hits, with one error, and left seven runners on base.

The Saltdogs started the scoring in the top of the fifth inning. Facing Gary SouthShore starting pitcher Peyton Long, Cam Phelts drew a walk. Then, Nick Shumpert hit a high, fly ball to left field, which Camryn Williams misplayed, allowing Phelts to score, making it 1-0. The next batter, Jake Hjelle struck out, however, reached first as the pitch was wild, plus Shumpert took third. Then, Jairo Pomares hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Shumpert, to make it a 2-0 Lincoln lead.

Gary SouthShore got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Lincoln reliever David Shaw, Chris Jacobs singled. Two batters later, Jake Guenther singled, putting runners at first and third. Then, Camryn Williams hit a chopper to first, which Jake Hjelle played and threw to second to force out Guenther. The relay to first from Nick Shumpert was low, which David Shaw could not field, as the throw bounced away, allowing Jacobs to score, and Williams took second. The next batter, Kevin Watson, Jr., doubled to the center field wall, scoring Williams, to tie the game at 2-2. Shaw struck out Elvis Peralta, looking, to end the inning. Then, the rain fell. After a delay of 36 minutes, the game was suspended and resumed on Sunday afternoon.

Neither team scored in the remainder of regulation, thus forcing extra innings. In the top of the tenth, facing relief pitcher Joan Valdez, Paul Myro was the placed runner at second. Cam Phelts led off the inning with a walk. Then, Lincoln executed a double-steal, putting runners at second and third. A wild pitch scored Myro, to put Lincoln ahead 3-2.

In the bottom of the tenth, facing Lincoln reliever Harold Cortijo, Camryn Williams was the placed runner at second. Kevin Watson, Jr., grounded out to second, advancing Williams to third. Then, Cortijo got Elvis Peralta to fly out to shallow left for the second out, and Collin Summerhill to fly out to left, for the final out of the game.

Lincoln starting pitcher Jacob Hughes, pitched 6.0 innings, giving up no runs, off one hit, struck out eight, and walked three. David Shaw, (3-1) earned the win, pitching 3.0 innings, yielding two runs, off one hit, and struck out two. Harold Cortijo (2) earned the save, pitching a clean tenth inning.

Gary SouthShore starting pitcher Peyton Long worked 5.2 innings, giving up two runs, off three hits, struck out five and walked two, before getting ejected from the game for arguing with the home plate umpire. Frank Plesac pitched 1.1 innings and struck out two batters. Denson Hull worked 2.0 innings and struck out two.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Jairo Pomares was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

For the RailCats, Kevin Watson, Jr. was 1-for-4 and drove in one run.

Regularly Scheduled Game:

Lincoln (21-25) scored seven runs, off twelve hits, committed one error, and left seven runners on base. Gary SouthShore (21-24) scored three runs, off seven hits, with one error, and left six runners aboard, in a game that was played in two hours and forty-six minutes, in front of 2,984 fans.

The RailCats began the scoring in the bottom of the first. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Haden Erbe, Elvis Peralta led off the inning with a single, stole second, then took third on an errant throw from catcher Jacob Morrow. Two batters later, Marc Flores singled, scoring Peralta, to make it a 1-0 Gary SouthShore lead.

The Saltdogs responded in the top of the third. Facing RailCats starting pitcher Deyni Olivairo, Jacob Morrow led off the inning by getting hit with a pitch. Then, Cael Chatham doubled down the left field line, scoring Morrow, to tie the score, at 1-1. The next batter, Cam Phelts, singled, putting runners at the corners. Then, Phelts stole second. Two batters later, Jake Hjelle doubled, scoring Chatham and Phelts, to make it a 3-1 Lincoln lead.

In the top of the fourth, Jacob Morrow reached on a two-out double. Then, Cael Chatham singled, scoring Morrow, to make it a 4-1 Saltdogs advantage.

Lincoln added another run in the top of the sixth. Calyn Halvorson led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Cael Chatham tripled to the right field corner, scoring Halvorson, to make it a 5-1 Lincoln lead.

Gary SouthShore battled back in the bottom of the sixth. Marc Flores led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Chris Jacobs homered to right-center field, to make the score 5-3.

The Saltdogs responded in the top of the seventh. Facing relief pitcher Nick DeCarlo, with one out, Jairo Pomares hit a long home run to right field, his tenth of the season, to put Lincoln ahead 6-3.

In the top of the ninth, Lincoln added one more run. Facing reliever Jacob Coats, Jake Hjelle reached on a two-out error by Elvis Peralta at short. Hjelle stole second. Then, Jairo Pomares doubled, scoring Hjelle to make it 7-3, which turned out to be the final score of the game.

Lincoln starting pitcher Haden Erbe (3-2) earned the victory, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up three runs, off six hits, struck out five, and walked three. Gabriel Jaramillo pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. Zac McCleve pitched a clean eighth inning. Tyler Stasiowski pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit, struck out two, and walked one.

Gary SouthShore starter Deyni Olivairo (3-4) took the loss, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up five runs, off ten hits, struck out three, and walked one. Nick DeCarlo worked 2.0 innings, yielding one run, off one hit, and struck out five. Jacob Coats pitched 1.0 inning, surrendering one run, off one hit, and struck out two.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Jake Hjelle was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Jairo Pomares went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs batted in. Cary Arbolida was 2-for-5. Cael Chatham was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in.

For the RailCats, Marc Flores was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Chris Jacobs went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. Kevin Watson, Jr. was 2-for-4.

Both teams have an off-day Monday, then begin a four-game series against each other at Haymarket Park, beginning Tuesday night, in a 5:35 p.m. doubleheader. RHP Graham Edwards (1-3, 8.44 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln, in game one, versus RHP Dom Cancellieri (2-4, 7.15 ERA) for Gary SouthShore. In game two, RHP Harold Cortijo (1-1, 6.75 ERA) will be on the mound for the Saltdogs, while LHP Dawson Lane (2-3, 4.23 ERA) will take the ball for the RailCats. Tuesday's pair of seven-inning games will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM with coverage picked up at 6:05 p.m. The games will also be broadcast, in their entirety, on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Tuesday's games are TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans can donate three hygiene items for CenterPointe and receive a FREE General Admission ticket for the 5:35 pm Double Header. It's also Taco Tuesday. You can buy two tacos, for $6. In addition, there will be $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade and limeade. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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