RailCats Take Series Opener from Lincoln

Published on July 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Gary, Indiana - Friday night at the U.S. Steel Yard, the Lincoln Saltdogs were defeated by the Gary SouthShore RailCats, 11-0, in American Association of Professional Baseball action. The RailCats hit four home runs, two of which came off the bat of Nick Podkul. Lincoln's Connor Bagnieski extended his hitting streak to 18 consecutive games, in the loss.

Gary SouthShore (21-22) scored eleven runs, off twelve hits, committed one error, and left nine runners on base. Lincoln (19-25) had no runs, seven hits, committed one error, and left eleven runners on base. Friday night's game lasted two hours and fifty-two minutes and was played in front of 3,386 fans.

The RailCats began the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Foster Pace, Nick Podkul hit a one-out solo home run to left field, to make it 1-0.

The big inning of the night for Gary SouthShore was in the bottom of the fifth, when the RailCats plated seven runs, with twelve batters coming to the plate. With one out, Camryn Williams walked. Then, Kevin Watson, Jr. hit a two-run home run to right field, to make it 3-0. Elvis Peralta, Colin Summerhill and Marc Flores singled, to make it 4-0. Oliver Basabe doubled, to make it 5-0. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought Jeferson Figueroa in to pitch. Chris Jacobs singled, to score Flores, and make it 6-0. Nick Podkul walked to load the bases. Then, Jake Guenter was hit by a pitch, scoring Basabe, to make it 7-0. Cameryn Williams reached on an error by Jake Hjelle at first, scoring Jacobs, to make it 8-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, facing Lincoln reliever Chandler Woolridge, Colin Summerhill hit a one-out, solo home run, to make it 9-0.

Gary SouthShore added another run, via the long ball, in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Nick Podkul hit his second home run of the game, a solo shot, to make it 10-0.

The RailCats plated one more run in the bottom of the eighth. Facing reliever Javier Ramos, Marc Flores drew a walk, as did Oliver Basabe. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Then, Chris Jacob singled, scoring Flores, to make it 11-0, which would end up as the final tally.

The win went to Matt Reitz (3-3). The Gary SouthShore right-hander threw 7.0 innings, giving up no runs, five hits, struck out five, and walked one. Jake Hoover pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit, struck out two, and walked one. Nick DeCarlo pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, struck out two, and walked one.

Lincoln starter Foster Pace (1-3) pitched 4.1 innings, giving up seven runs, off seven hits, struck out two, and walked one. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 0.2 innings and walked one. Chandler Woolridge worked 2.0 innings, giving up two runs, off three hits, and walked one. Javier Ramos pitched 0.1 inning, gave up one run, and walked three. Jack Hill pitched 0.2 innings, inducing two fly-ball outs.

Offensively for Gary SouthShore, Elvis Peralta was 2-for-4. Colin Summerhill was 2-for-5 with a home run. Marc Flores and Oliver Basabe were both 1-for-4 with an RBI. Chris Jacobs was 2-for-5 and drove in two runs. Nick Podkul was 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs. Jake Guenther was 1-for-4 with a run batted in. Kevin Watson, Jr. was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run.

For the Saltdogs, Jairo Pomares and Connor Bagnieski were both 2-for-4. Tanner O'Tremba went 2-for-3.

Game Two of the three-game weekend series is Saturday. RHP Jacob Hughes (2-1, 3.86 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Peyton Long (6-1, 2.59 ERA) will be on the mound for the RailCats. First pitch will be 3:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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