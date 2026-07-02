Saltdogs Salvage Series Finale

Published on July 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs at bat

(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Andersen Aubrey) Lincoln Saltdogs at bat(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Andersen Aubrey)

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs wrapped up a seven-game homestand with a 5-3 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. With the victory, Lincoln salvaged the final game of the series and completed the seven games at home with a record of 5-and-2.

Lincoln (19-24) scored five runs, off twelve hits, committed one error, and stranded eight base runners. Fargo-Moorhead (20-22) had three runs, with eight hits, no errors, and left ten runners on base. Wednesday night's game lasted two hours and forty-two minutes and was played in front of 2,242 fans.

The Saltdogs started the scoring in the bottom of the second. With one out, Connor Bagnieski singled, against RedHawks starting pitcher Patrick Wicklander. Then, Jake Hjelle singled. The next batter, Jacob Morrow, hit a single, scoring Bagnieski, to make it a 1-0 Lincoln lead.

In the bottom of the third, Lincoln doubled its advantage. With one out, Nick Shumpert hit a solo home run to left field, to make it a 2-0 Saltdogs lead.

Fargo-Moorhead got on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Cael Chatham, Brian Fuentes drew a one-out walk. Then, Dillon Thomas doubled off the left field wall, scoring Fuentes, to make the score 2-1. The next batter, Jose Sermo, hit a two-run home run to center field, to put the RedHawks in front, 3-2.

Lincoln recaptured the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Nick Shumpert led off the inning by hitting his second home run of the game. The shot to left-center field tied the game at 3-3. Then, Jairo Pomares drew a walk. Two batters later, Connor Bagnieski singled. Then, Jake Hjelle doubled to left scoring Pomares, to make it a 4-3 Lincoln advantage.

The Saltdogs added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Facing relief pitcher Eric Chalus, Calyn Halvorson led off the inning with a single. Then, Paul Myro laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Halvorson to second. The next batter, Cam Phelts, singled, to left, scoring Halvorson, to make the score 5-3, which would eventually end up being the final.

Cael Chatham (2-0) started on the mound for Lincoln and pitched 5.0 innings, giving up three runs, off four hits, struck out six, and walked three batters. Gabriel Jaramillo pitched a clean sixth inning. David Shaw worked 2.0 innings, giving up three hits, struck out two, and walked two. Zac McCleve (1) picked up his first save, pitching 1.0 inning, yielding one hit, and struck out one.

Fargo-Moorhead starting pitcher Patrick Wicklander (2-2) took the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up four runs, off eight hits, struck out five, and walked four. Eric Chalus pitched 3.0 innings, surrendering one run, off four hits, struck out one, and walked one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Cam Phelts was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Nick Shumpert was 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, his second and third round-trippers of the season. Connor Bagnieski was 2-for-4 and extending his current hitting streak to seventeen consecutive games. Jake Hjelle went 2-for-3 with a run batted in. Calyn Halvorson was 2-for-3. By not reaching base Wednesday, night, Cary Arbolida's franchise record of 41 consecutive games reaching base safely, came to an end.

For the RedHawks, Dillon Thomas was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jose Sermo was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run.

Lincoln has an off-day Thursday, and will travel to Gary, Indiana to begin a three-game weekend series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats, Friday night. RHP Foster Pace (1-2, 4.55 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Matt Reitz (3-2, 3.88 ERA) will be on the mound for the RailCats. First pitch from U.S. Steel Yard will be 6:45 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next home date for the Saltdogs will be Tuesday, July 7th, when they host Gary SouthShore in a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader. That night is TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate three hygiene items for CenterPointe and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. It's also Taco Tuesday. Get two tacos for $6. Plus, there will be $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. For tickets, merchandise and more information visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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