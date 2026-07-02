Dogs Fall to Milwaukee

Published on July 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs dropped the second game of their series against the Milwaukee Milkmen, 6-2, at Impact Field on Wednesday evening.

Jacob Maiben drove in the first run of the night for Chicago on an RBI double that drove in Ethan Wilder. Milwaukee tied the game in the top of the third after Chase Waddell hit a solo home run. He was followed by Wendell Marrero, who gave the Milkmen the lead on an RBI single that scored Yordys Valdes. Valdes hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth to make it 3-1. Another Milwaukee solo home run made it 4-1 in the top of the sixth. The Milkmen continued to attack offensively in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Griffin Doersching.

The Dogs countered in the bottom of the seventh as Wilder cut into the lead with a solo home run. It was not nearly enough, as the Dogs went on to lose 6-2.

Chicago will look to secure a series victory against Milwaukee on Thursday, July 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







American Association Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.