Dogs Lose to Saltdogs in Extras

Published on June 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs dropped the first game of their series against the Lincoln Saltdogs, 8-7, in extra innings on Friday evening at Haymarket Park.

The Dogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning thanks to a two-run home run by Jaylyn Williams. Lincoln answered in the bottom of the second when Jacob Morrow cut the Chicago lead in half with an RBI single that scored Cary Arbolida. The Saltdogs went on to tie the game at two apiece later that inning on a walk with the bases loaded. In the very next at-bat, Nick Shumpert drove in two more runs on an RBI single. Jake Hjelle followed with an RBI base hit of his own to complete a five-run second inning for Lincoln.

In the bottom of the third, Tanner O'Tremba extended the Saltdogs' lead to four with a solo home run. The Dogs responded in the top of the fourth, however, after a base hit by Williams followed by back-to-back hit batters loaded the bases for Gio DiGiacomo, who cleared the bases with a three-run double to cut the Lincoln lead to one. Ethan Wilder went on to drive home DiGiacomo on an RBI double to tie the game at six apiece.

The Dogs took the lead in the top of the fifth after Williams drove home Aaron Altherr on his third hit of the evening. Lincoln answered in the bottom of the eighth as Shumpert tied the game at seven apiece on an RBI single.

After a stalemate in the final frame, the contest went into extra innings. The game remained tied until Connor Bagnieski drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Lincoln the victory.

The Dogs will look to take the series lead tomorrow in a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. in Lincoln.







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