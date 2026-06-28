Lake Country Controls Game 1 vs RailCats

Published on June 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Oconomowoc, WI) The RailCats were back on the road to face the Lake Country DockHounds up in Wisconsin for their second visit to DockHounds ballpark. The RailCats started Dominic Cancellieri a pitcher that they had acquired in a trade with Lake Country, and took on Jack Ben-Shoshan.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Jack Blomgren singled into center field that led to two runs scoring. In the top of the second, Elvis Peralta walked and Camryn Williams doubled off the right field wall to put two runners in scoring position. Chris Jacobs drove a ball into centerfield and Peralta would tag up and score to cut the lead to 2-1.

That would be the only scoring play for the RailCats. Blomgren would go on to drive in three more runners, Brett Roberts drove in two on a single, and Ray Zuberer III smashed a solo home run. Ben-Shoshan would last five innings allowing just two hits and the DockHounds would use just two relievers to get the win 8-1.

Dawson Lane goes for the 'Cats on Saturday and faces off against Chris Jefferson, first pitch scheduled for 6:35. The RailCats record goes back to .500 with an 18-18 record, still in fourth place in the East Division. A livestream of tonight's game will be found on AABaseball.TV.







American Association Stories from June 27, 2026

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