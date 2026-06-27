Saltdogs Walk-off Chicago in Extra Innings

Published on June 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs' Connor Bagnieski

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs' Connor Bagnieski(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Friday night, the Lincoln Saltdogs recorded their second straight extra innings victory by defeating the Chicago Dogs, 8-7 in eleven innings at Haymarket Park. Connor Bagnieski hit a single to right field, scoring Jake Hjelle, to give Lincoln the win.

Lincoln (15-22) scored eight runs, with fourteen hits, committed one error, and left eleven runners on base. Chicago (13-23) had seven runs, with thirteen hits, no errors, and left ten runners aboard. Friday night's game at Haymarket Park was played in three hours and forty-one minutes, in front of 4,737 fans.

Chicago started the scoring in the top of the second. Facing Lincoln starter Cael Chatham, Jaxx Groshans led off with a single. Two batters later, Jaylynn Williams hit a two-run home run, to right-center field, to make it a 2-0 Chicago lead.

The Saltdogs responded in the bottom of the second by sending eleven batters to the plate and scoring five runs. Facing Chicago starting pitcher Kelvan Pilot, with one out, Cary Arbolida drew a walk, which extended his on-base streak to 36 consecutive games. Tanner O'Tremba singled. Two batters later, Jacob Morrow singled, scoring Arbolida, to make it 2-1. Then, Paul Myro drew a walk, to load the bases. The next batter, Cam Phelts walked, bringing home O'Tremba, to tie the game at 2-2. Then, Nick Shumpert hit a two-rbi single, to make it a 4-2 Lincoln lead. The next batter, Jake Hjelle singled, scoring Phelts, to put the Saltdogs ahead, 5-2.

Lincoln extended the lead in the bottom of the third. Facing relief pitcher Brendan Roberts, Tanner O'Tremba homered to left field, to make it a 6-2 Lincoln lead.

However, Chicago battled back. In the top of the fourth inning, with two outs, Jaylynn Williams singled. Then Derek Maiben and C.J. Cepecky were both hit by a pitch. The next batter, Giovanni DiGiacomo doubled down the left field line, scoring all three base runners, to make it a 6-5 score. Then, Ethan Wilder singled, scoring DiGiacomo, to tie the game at 6-6.

Chicago recaptured the lead in the top of the fifth. Facing relief pitcher Harold Cortijo, Tyreque Reed singled. Two batters later, Aaron Altherr reached on a fielder's choice, which forced out Reed at second. A wild pitch advanced Altherr to second. Then, Jaylynn Williams singled, scoring Altherr, to make it a 7-6 Chicago lead.

The Saltdogs were able to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth. Facing reliever Austin Eaton, Jacob Morrow singled. Then, Paul Myro laid down a sacrifice bunt, to get Morrow to second. Two batters later, Nick Shumpert singled, scoring Morrow, to tie score at 7-7.

Neither team scored in the ninth, thus forcing extra innings. Then, neither team scored in the tenth inning. In the top of the eleventh, Lincoln reliever Tyler Stasiowski retired Chicago in order, setting up the drama in the bottom of the eleventh.

With Jake Hjelle the placed runner at second, Connor Bagnieski singled down the right field line, scoring Hjelle, and giving Lincoln the walk-off victory, 8-7. The Saltdogs recorded their second straight win, while Chicago suffered its fourth consecutive loss.

Lincoln starting pitcher Cael Chatham pitched 3.2 innings, giving up six runs, off eight hits and struck out three batters. Harold Cortijo worked 2.1 innings, yielding one run, off three hits and walked one. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. Chandler Woolridge worked 1.0 inning and struck out one batter. Zac McCleve pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, and walked one. Tyler Stasiowski (2-2) earned the win, pitching 2.0 innings, and walked one.

Chicago starter Kelvan Pilot pitched 1.2 innings, gave up five runs, off five hits, struck out one, and walked four. Brendan Roberts pitched 3.1 innings, yielding one run, off three hits and struck out five. Nick DeCarlo worked 2.0 innings, gave up two hits, struck out two, and walked one. Austin Eaton (1-2) suffered the loss, pitching 3.0 innings, yielding two runs, one earned, off four hits, struck out two, and walked three.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Cam Phelts was 2-for-5. Nick Shumpert was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Jake Hjelle was 1-for-6 and drove in one run. Connor Bagnieski went 2-for-5 and drove in the walk-off run. Tanner O'Tremba was 3-for-5 with a solo home run. Jacob Morrow went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

For the Dogs, Giovanni DiGiacomo was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Ethan Wilder was 4-for-6 and drove in one run. Jaylynn Williams was 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in.

Games Two and Three of the four-game series are Saturday. Due to a rainout in Chicago on June 11th, the makeup game will be at 3:05 p.m., Saturday, with Chicago as the home team. RHP Foster Pace (1-2, 4.56 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln, while RHP Cade Herrmann (1-0, 1.66 ERA) will be on the mound for Chicago. Game two will start 30 minutes after game one, or at 6:05 p.m., whichever comes first. RHP Jacob Hughes (1-1, 6.10 ERA) will take the ball for Lincoln, while RHP Grant Cherry (0-5, 9.99 ERA) will pitch for Chicago. Both games will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Saturday's games include a Saltdogs Volleyball Giveaway sponsored by Ameritas, with Husker Volleyball Athletes present. The Kermes Hispanic Festival by Cristo Ray Catholic Church will be held. During the morning, is Homer's Heroes Day sponsored by AON & Enable Savings Plan. Also, the 25th Season, 2009 championship celebration will take place. Plus, fans may purchase $4 Select Tall Boys. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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Saltdogs Walk-off Chicago in Extra Innings - Lincoln Saltdogs

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