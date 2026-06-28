Big Fourth Inning Not Enough on Friday

Published on June 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Christian "Cheddar" Edwards took a no-hitter into the seventh inning on Saturday but Kane County rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Canaries at the Birdcage.

Sioux Falls left the bases loaded in the first inning but Joe Vos smacked a two-out, two-run homerun in the second to put the Birds in front 2-0.

The Canaries followed that with back-to-back two-out singles but couldn't score any further. They left two more on base in both the third and fifth innings and stranded 14 runners in total.

Kane County tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh after breaking up Edwards' no-hit bid. Sioux Falls had runners at first and second base with one out in the home half but could not respond.

The Cougars cashed in on a leadoff triple in the top of the eighth and scored the go-ahead run on a fielding error.

The Canaries put the winning run on first base with one out in the ninth inning but back-to-back strikeouts got Kane County out of the jam.

The loss drops the Birds (19-20) below the .500 mark for the first time this season. Edwards allowed two runs on one hit over six innings and fanned five. Mike Hart, Anthony Sharkas and Anthony Hall each finished with two hits.

The two teams wrap up their three-game series Sunday at 4:05pm.







American Association Stories from June 27, 2026

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