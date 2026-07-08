Canaries Mash Four Homeruns to Pick up Fifth Consecutive Win

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Rosemont, IL - The Sioux Falls Canaries blasted four homeruns during an 18-2 rout of Chicago on Tuesday, earning their fifth consecutive victory.

The Birds struck early, pushing three runs across in the top of the first. Mike Hart walked and Josh Rehwaldt followed with a single. Anthony Hall drove in Hart with a base hit before Rehwaldt came in on an error. TJ Racherbaumer added an RBI single before the Dogs could escape the jam.

Chicago got a run back in the bottom of the frame but left the bases loaded. Rehwaldt homered in the top of the second inning before the Dogs responded with an RBI single in the home half.

It was all Canaries after that, with the visiting team erupting for 14 unanswered runs. Michael Curialle drilled a two-run homer in the fourth inning before Hart and Trevor Achenbach each clubbed two-run shots in the fifth.

Achenbach smacked an RBI double in the sixth inning to put Sioux Falls in front 11-2 and a pair of Chicago errors allowed three more runs to score. The Canaries tacked on four more in the top of the seventh. Achenbach, Hart and Grady Mee delivered consecutive run-scoring singles and a balk brought in another run.

Christian Edwards struck out five over five innings to earn the win while four Sioux Falls relievers combined for four scoreless and hitless innings. Curialle and Achenbach each tallied three hits with Achenbach collecting four RBI and Hart adding three.

The Canaries (25-22) are now 1 1/2 games out of first place in the West Division and will look to clinch the three-game series Wednesday at 11:30am.







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