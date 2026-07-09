Dogs Explode in Sixth Inning

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 9-3 on Wednesday thanks to an explosive sixth inning that saw the Dogs put six runs on the board.

After a quiet start to the game offensively, Tyreque Reed got the Dogs on the board first with a two-run home run that drove in Zack Stokes. Aaron Altherr followed Reed an inning later with an RBI single that scored Gio DiGiacomo to make it 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth.

Sioux Falls answered in the top of the sixth when Josh Rehwaldt got the Canaries on the board with a two-run home run. He was followed by Michael Curialle, who tied the game at three apiece with a solo home run. Sioux Falls would not score again.

A wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth allowed Danny Harris to score the go-ahead run. Altherr went on to draw a walk with the bases loaded to make it 5-3. Jaxx Groshans followed with a grand slam to put the Dogs ahead 9-3 in the bottom of the sixth. The six-run sixth inning put the game away for Chicago.

Austin Eaton came in to finish the game, pitching three scoreless innings en route to a Dogs victory.

Chicago will look to win the series against Sioux Falls on Thursday, July 9. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







American Association Stories from July 8, 2026

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