Dogs Snap Seven-Game Skid

Published on July 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs defeated the Milwaukee Milkmen with an explosive offensive display that led them to a 13-11 victory at Impact Field on Tuesday evening. This victory marks the end of a seven-game losing streak for Chicago.

Milwaukee scored first on a sacrifice fly by Yordys Valdes in the top of the third. He was followed by Charlie Marion, who added another run on an infield RBI single to make the score 2-0. Jaylyn Williams tied the game for Chicago in the bottom of the third on an RBI triple that scored Ethan Wilder and Aaron Altherr. Delvin Perez quickly gave the Milkmen the lead back in the top of the fourth with a two-run home run that made the score 4-2. Dogs' All-Star Gio DiGiacomo cut Milwaukee's lead to one with an RBI double that scored Derek Maiben in the bottom of the fourth.

Jaxx Groshans tied the game at four apiece in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI single that scored Ethan Wilder. Daniel Harris put the Dogs ahead 5-4 in the same inning with an RBI single that drove in Jacob Maiben. He was followed by Tyreque Reed who drew a walk with the bases loaded to make the score 6-4. CJ Cepicky followed with a towering two-run double that drove in Harris and Reed. DiGiacomo followed Cepicky with an RBI single to bring home Derek Maiben. Wilder drove Cepicky home with an RBI single of his own. J. Maiben added yet another run in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly that brought DiGiacomo home, completing an eight-run sixth inning that put the Dogs ahead 11-4. This was the most runs the Dogs had scored in an inning in the 2026 season.

Milwaukee would not go down without a fight, however, as Chase Waddell hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to cut Chicago's lead to five. Cepicky responded with a two-run single that scored Harris and Reed once again. An inning later, Alec Olund cut the Dogs' lead to four with a three-run home run in the top of the eighth.

The Milkmen still fought valiantly in the top of the ninth, adding a pair of runs to their total. It would not be enough, as the Dogs' closer Kelvan Pilot secured the victory for Chicago.

The Dogs will look to add another win on Wednesday, July 1. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30.







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