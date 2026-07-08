Explorers Suffer Fifth Straight Setback

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Josh Landry

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Josh Landry(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The losing streak reached five for Sioux City (20-27), who dropped a 5-4 decision to Fargo-Moorhead (23-23), despite bringing the tying or winning run to the plate in the last inning for the fifth consecutive game.

"It's a game that is a matter of inches," manager Steve Montgomery said afterward. "We had chances but kept coming up empty."

Offense was at a premium early as the two teams combined for just one baserunner through the first two innings.

D'Shawn Knowles opened the bottom of the third with Sioux City's first hit of the night, Austin Davis followed with a two-out walk, and Henry George lined an RBI single to right to put the Explorers in front 1-0.

The RedHawks answered immediately in the fourth.

Dillon Thomas singled with one out before Landry briefly flexed his right knee on the mound but remained in the game. Two batters later, Jose Sermo launched a no-doubt two-run home run to left field, his league-leading 16th homer of the season and the 157th American Association home run of his career.

Sioux City responded in the bottom half. Braulio Vasquez led off with a double before Knowles lifted a sacrifice fly to right, tying the game at 2-2.

Fargo-Moorhead regained control in the sixth after five consecutive batters reached base. The RedHawks used a pair of doubles along with two intentional walks to plate runs on RBI hits from Brian Fuentes and Colby Wilkerson, taking a 4-2 advantage.

The Explorers chipped away in the seventh.

Austin Davis doubled and stole third base for his league-leading 36th stolen base of the season before George delivered his second RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly to center, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Sioux City evened the score in the eighth. Zane Denton singled before Jackson Van De Brake entered as a pinch-runner. Singles from Alberto Osuna and Knowles loaded the bases, and Elliot Good's sacrifice fly brought home the tying run to make it 4-4.

Landry turned in one of the best outings, working eight innings while allowing four earned runs and striking out a career-best 10 batters. He threw 107 pitches, including 80 strikes.

The RedHawks found the decisive run in the ninth against Kelvin Caceres.

Colby Wilkerson drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on a groundout. With runners on the corners, Sioux City cut down Wilkerson at the plate on a ground ball to first baseman Alberto Osuna, but after another runner reached, Juan Fernandez lined a double down the left field line. Aidan Byrne scored the go-ahead run, while Jesus Lujano was thrown out trying to score to end the inning, leaving Fargo-Moorhead with a 5-4 lead.

The Explorers made one final push in the bottom of the ninth.

Henry George singled to lead off and stole second, putting the tying run in scoring position; however, Tyler Jeans struck out Zac Vooletich and Braulio Vasquez before Jackson Van De Brake flew out to end the game. Jeans recorded his eighth save of the season.

Sioux City continues the three-game series against Fargo-Moorhead on Wednesday. First pitch for game two is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all remaining games are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS or online at xsbaseball.com.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Josh Landry pitched eight innings in back to back games and gone at least six inning in seven of eight starts.

The Explorers have 131 stolen bases.

-The X's are 3-11 in one run games and 12-5 at this point last year in one run games.

-The Explorers are 0-6 when tied after seven.

-The X's are a season low seven games below .500.

-Sioux City is 10-16 at home this season.

-Austin Davis stole his 94th base tying Zac Vooletich for 5th in X's club history.

-The losing streak is the second five game losing streak of the season. The previous longest streak prior to this season was six straight losses from July 21 to July 27, 2023.

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American Association Stories from July 8, 2026

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