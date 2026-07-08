Saltdogs Split Twin-Bill with RailCats

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs apply a tag at home against the Gary SouthShore RailCats

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs apply a tag at home against the Gary SouthShore RailCats(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska- Tuesday night at Haymarket Park, the Lincoln Saltdogs, and the Gary SouthShore RailCats played an American Association of Professional Baseball Inter-Division doubleheader. Lincoln hit three home runs in game one and recorded a 6-5 victory. In game two, Gary SouthShore's Frank Plesac pitched a complete game during a 6-1 RailCats win.

Game 1: Lincoln scored six runs, off seven hits, committed no errors, and left three runners on base. Gary SouthShore had five runs, with seven hits, one error, and left six runners aboard. The first game of the evening lasted two hours, even.

The RailCats started the scoring immediately in the top of the first. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Graham Edwards, Korry Howell led off the inning with a solo home run to left field, to make it 1-0.

The Saltdogs responded in the bottom of the first. Facing Gary SouthShore starting pitcher Dominic Cancellieri, Cam Phelts led off with a single. The next batter, Nick Shumpert, flew out to deep center field for the first out, advancing Phelts to second base. Then, Phelts took third on a wild pitch. Jake Hjelle gave Lincoln the lead with a two-run home run to left field. Two batters later, Cary Arbolida hit a solo home run to right-center field, to make it a 3-1 Lincoln lead.

Gary SouthShore got a run back in the top of the second. Olivier Basabe led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Nick Podkul doubled, to put runners at second and third. Then, Kevin Watson, Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Basabe, to make the score, 3-2.

Lincoln got back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning. Cam Phelts singled, and advanced to third on a two-base error on left fielder Kevin Watson, Jr. Two batters later, Jake Hjelle singled, scoring Phelts, to make it a 4-2 Saltdogs lead.

The RailCats tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. Chris Jacobs led off with a walk and took second on a wild pitch. Then, Nick Podkul singled, scoring Jacobs, to make it 4-3, plus took second on the throw home. After Kevin Watson, Jr. grounded out to first, advancing Podkul to third, Jake Guenther hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Podkul, to tie the game at 4-4.

The Saltdogs took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth. Griffin Everitt led off with a single. After Cam Phelts laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Everitt to second, Nick Shumpert hit a two-run home run to left, making it a 6-4 Lincoln lead.

Gary SouthShore made it interesting in the top of the seventh. Facing Lincoln reliever Zac McCleve, Elvis Peralta drew a one-out walk. After Collin Summerhill hit a soft tapper back to the mound for the second out, advancing Peralta to second, Marc Flores singled, scoring Peralta, to make it 6-5. However, McCleve got Olivier Basabe to fly out to right field for the final out of the game.

Lincoln starting pitcher Graham Edwards (2-3) picked up the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up four runs, off six hits, struck out five, and walked three. Zac McCleve (2) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning, yielding one run, off one hit, and walked one.

RailCats starter Dominic Cancellieri (2-5) suffered the loss, pitching 4.2 innings, giving up six runs, five earned, off seven hits, struck out six, and walked one. Denson Hill pitched 1.1 innings and walked one.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Cam Phelts was 2-for-3. Nick Shumpert went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run. Jake Hjelle was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three runs batted in. Cary Arbolida was 1-for-2 with a solo home run.

For Gary SouthShore, Korry Howell was 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Marc Flores went 2-for-4 and drove in one run. Nick Podkul went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Game 2: Gary SouthShore (22-25) scored six runs, off nine hits, committed two errors, and left three runners on base. Lincoln (22-26) had one run, with five hits, no errors, and left five runners aboard. The final game of the night lasted one hour and fifty-eight minutes. The doubleheader was played in front of 2,092 fans.

Lincoln started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Facing RailCats starting pitcher Frank Plesac, Connor Bagnieski reached on a two-out error, at first base. Then, Calyn Halvorson doubled into the left field corner, scoring Bagnieski, to make it 1-0.

However, it was all RailCats moving forward. In the top of the third, facing Lincoln starter Harold Cortijo, Kevin Watson, Jr. led off with a walk. Two batters later, Korry Howell singled. Then, Elvis Peralta singled, scoring Watson, Jr. to make it 1-1. Collin Summerhill singled, plating Howell to make it a 2-1 Gary SouthShore lead. Then, the RailCats executed a double steal, which scored Peralta, to make it a 3-1 Gary SouthShore advantage.

In the top of the fifth, facing Lincoln reliever Jack Hill, Korry Howell was hit by a pitch, with one out. Then, Elvis Peralta singled. The next batter, Collin Summerhill, hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Howell, to make it 4-1.

Gary SouthShore added two more in the top of the sixth. Facing reliever Jeferson Figueroa, Chris Jacobs reached on a one-out single. Then, Nick Podkul hit a two-run home run to left-center field, to make the score 6-1, which would end up as the final.

RailCats starter Frank Plesac (2-1) pitched the complete game, going 7.0 innings, giving up one unearned run, off five hits and struck out three.

Lincoln starting pitcher Harold Cortijo (1-2) took the loss, working 3.0 innings, giving up three runs, off four hits, struck out six, and walked one. Jack Hill pitched 2.0 innings, yielding one run, off two hits. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 1.0 inning, giving up two runs, off two hits, and struck out one. Chandler Woolridge pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, and struck out one.

Offensively for Gary SouthShore, Elvis Peralta was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Collin Summerhill went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs. Nick Podkul was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run.

For the Saltdogs, Jake Hjelle was 2-for-3. Calyn Halvorson went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Game three of the four-game series is Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. RHP Cael Chatham (2-0, 7.23 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Dawson Lane (2-3, 4.23 ERA) will be on the mound for the RailCats. First pitch will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Wednesday night's game is WIENER WEDNESDAY! sponsored by Fairbury Brand. Fans can get $2 hot dogs and play Baseball Bingo. Plus, it's the Children's Entrepreneur Market. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from July 8, 2026

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