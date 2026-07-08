Monarchs Closer Durbin Feltman Signs with Cardinals

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS -- After an exceptional first half of the year, Durbin Feltman became the fourth Monarch this season to get signed by an MLB organization as his contract was purchased by the St Louis Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon.

This was no surprise as Feltman has been the go-to closer for Kansas City this season. He strung together a team-leading six saves to go with 20 strikeouts in just 13 innings of work for a 2.08 ERA.

Feltman only surrendered five hits on 47 batters faced as he became one of six Monarchs to get named an All- Star. Feltman says, "It's just a blessing to be here. You know it is an unbelievable organization with how everything's done from Joe Calfapietra to Matt Hall and the front office."

This will be Feltman's first time back in affiliated ball since his release from the A's organization in November 2023. Durbin has battled through injuries and has pitched with four different teams since then. He talks about his path and mentions, "It's be en a long journey for me past 2 1/2 years with two surgeries and just getting healthy and getting back to being me and now my journey is taking another step." Outside of Feltman, no one is prouder to see Durbin back in affiliated ball other than Manager, Joe Calfapietra. The ninth-year Monarchs skipper adds, "We are so excited that Durbin received this opportunity with the St. Louis Cardinals. Like all our players, we are pushing extremely hard to try to help them get their opportunity for the next step in their baseball journey. His opportunity with the Cardinals at the AAA level is going to leave him one step from the Major leagues, which is a great tribute to not only his ability but his perseverance in the past few years getting his career back on track." He will head back to Triple-A ball where he played in 2023 and pitch for the Memphis Redbirds.

Feltman was very appreciative of his time in KC and adds, "The housing program is amazing - it is just how everything's run great ballpark with great fans - just feel like I was in affiliate baseball. It was really a blessing to be able to come here and then compete. It is a more comfortable situation with great teammates we all have one goal of winning." This is the third pitcher in from Kansas City in 2026 to go back to an MLB organization. The Monarchs staff continues to put players back on the right path towards their goal. Kansas City wishes Feltman the best of luck on his next step.







American Association Stories from July 8, 2026

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