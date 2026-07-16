East Downs West in All-Star Game

Published on July 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska- The 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball All-Star Game, presented by Carbliss, was held at Haymarket Park Wednesday night. The best and brightest stars were able to shine on the leagues biggest stage. The East Division All-Stars defeated the West Division All-Stars, 9-3.

Konnor Ash of the Kane County Cougars earned the win for the East. He pitched the first inning and struck out one batter. Ryan Garcia of the Kansas City Monarchs took the loss, pitching the first inning and gave up three runs, off three hits, struck out one and yielded a three-run home run to Jaxx Groshans, of the Chicago Dogs. Groshans claimed the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award by going 2-for-3 with the three-run home run, plus a double.

Highlighting the East offensively were Giovanni DiGiacomo, of the Chicago Dogs, who went 2-for-4, with a run, and a walk. Ray Zuberer III, of the Lake Country DockHounds, was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Joshua Mears, of Lake Country, went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in. Andy Blake of the Milwaukee Milkmen was 0-for-2 with an RBI. Claudio Finol, of Kane County, was 1-for-3 with a run scored and a two-run home run. Caleb McNeely, of the Cleburne Railroaders, was 1-for-1 with a solo home run and a walk.

Offensively for the West, Noah Marcelo, of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, was 2-for-4 with a run scored, and an RBI. Sahid Valenzuela, of Kansas City, was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Henry George, of the Sioux City Explorers, was 1-for-3 with a run batted in. Josh Rehwaldt was 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Pitching standouts for the East included Jhordany Mezquita, of Milwaukee, pitching 1.0 inning and striking out two, with one walk. Jacob Coats, of the Gary SouthShore RailCats pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. For the West, Peniel Otano of Sioux City pitched 1.0 inning, gave up three hits, one run, and struck out two. Derrick Cherry, of Winnipeg, pitched 0.2 inning, and struck out two batters. Zac McCleve, of the Lincoln Saltdogs, pitched 1.0 inning, walked one, and struck out two.

Other Lincoln Saltdogs in the contest include Jacob Morrow, who was 1-for-2 with a double, and Connor Bagnieski, who went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

The game lasted two hours and thirty-eight minutes and was played in front of 3,570 fans.

Earlier in the day, the All-Star Game Home Run Derby, presented by Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company, was held. Fargo-Moorhead's Jose Sermo defeated Sioux Falls' Josh Rehwaldt in the finals. Sermo claimed the AEW Elite Wrestling Belt for his performance.

The Saltdogs return to action Friday, July 17th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries. First pitch from Sioux Falls Stadium will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Lincoln's next regular season home game will be Tuesday, July 21st, when they host the Sioux City Explorers at 6:35 p.m. That night will be TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate three hygiene items for CenterPointe and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. Plus, it's TACO TUESDAY. You can get two tacos for $6. Also, receive $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from July 16, 2026

East Downs West in All-Star Game - Lincoln Saltdogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.