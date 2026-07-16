East Wins All-Star Game, Sermo Takes Home Run Derby, Groshans Claims MVP as National MLB Network Audience Watches

Published on July 16, 2026 under American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - The best and brightest stars were able to shine on the league's biggest stage last night as the East Division All-Stars, led by game MVP Jaxx Groshans of the Chicago Dogs, topped their West Division counterparts, 9-3, in the American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) All-Star Game seen on MLB Network as well as across AAPB broadcast platforms. Teams get back to regular season play on Friday throughout the circuit, with all games available for live streaming at AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

Groshans went 2-for-3 with a three run home run, adding a double to earn MVP honors in the contest played at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Neb.

Earlier on Wednesday, the AAPB All-Star Game Home Run Derby, presented by Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company, was held. Fargo-Moorhead's Jose Sermo defeated Sioux Falls' Josh Rehwaldt in the finals. Sermo claimed the AEW Elite Wrestling Belt for his performance.

Sermo, who leads the league with 17 homers, now has 158 career American Association taters, trailing Sioux Falls's Jabari Henry, the all-time leader with 166. In a fun twist, Henry served as the pitcher for Sermo's Home Run Derby swings.

On Tuesday, the AAPB announced that the FanDuel Sports Network and its 14 affiliates throughout the country will join the league's ever-growing broadcast footprint. The games will begin this month, and will now bring the circuit's coverage area to the largest of any MLB partner league.

Durbin Feltman, pitcher for the Kansas City Monarchs, has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. Feltman posted a team-leading six saves and struck out 20 batters in just 13 innings this season, earning him AAPB All-Star status. He has been assigned to AAA Memphis.

While Kansas City has built a 6 Â1/2-game lead over the rest of the West Division field, the second through sixth-place teams are separated by just 1 Â1/2 games. The East has the Milwaukee Milkmen in front by 2 Â1/2 ahead of Lake Couuntry and 5 Â1/2 better than Cleburne at the break.

The Sioux Falls Canaries announced their final 2026 camp, set for August 8, for boys and girls ages 11-14, at The Birdcage. Registration includes two hours of on-field instruction, a Canaries hat and game ticket to that day's game vs. Milwaukee.







American Association Stories from July 16, 2026

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