Dogs Lose to Canaries

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs dropped the first game of their series against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Tuesday night at Impact Field. The Dogs tied their franchise record with six errors en route to an 18-2 loss.

Sioux Falls got on the board in the top of the first after Anthony Hall drove in Mike Hart with a single. The Canaries added another run on an error, followed by an RBI single by TJ Racherbaumer to complete a three-run first inning that saw the Dogs commit three errors.

Chicago answered in the bottom of the first when Jacob Maiben drove home Gio DiGiacomo with a sacrifice fly, they went on to leave the bases loaded. After the Canaries added another run in the top of the second, Cooper Weiss cut the lead in half with an RBI single that drove in Derek Maiben. The Dogs would not score again.

Michael Curialle made the score 6-2 in the top of the third with a two-run home run. Sioux Falls exploded offensively in the top of the fifth with back to back two-run home runs to make the score 10-2. Sioux Falls went on to take the first game of the series 18-2.

The Dogs will look to even the series score on Wednesday, July 8th. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 p.m.







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