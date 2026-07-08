Birds Winning Streak Halted at Five

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Rosemont, IL - A big sixth inning helped Chicago pull away on Wednesday as the Dogs dealt the Canaries a 9-3 setback at Impact Field.

Chicago opened the scoring with a two-run homerun in the fourth inning and added an RBI single in the fifth.

The Birds tied the game with a pair of homers in the top of the sixth; a two-run shot from Josh Rehwaldt and a solo blast by Michael Curialle.

But the Dogs sent eleven batters to plate in the home half and scored six runs, including a two-out grand slam, to pull in front for good.

Joe Vos led the offense with three hits while Dylan Kirkeby fanned six over five innings and took a no-decision. The Canaries (25-23) will look to clinch the series when the two teams meet on Thursday at 6:30pm.







American Association Stories from July 8, 2026

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