Canaries Suffer Doubleheader Sweep

Published on July 10, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Kansas City, KS - The Sioux Falls Canaries found themselves on the wrong end of a doubleheader sweep in Kansas City on Friday.

The Birds suffered a walkoff loss, 3-2, in game one. Kansas City opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first and added an RBI double in the third. The Canaries tied the game on a two-run homerun from Anthony Hall in the top of the sixth. Shortstop Grady Mee made a leaping catch with the go-ahead runner at second base to end the bottom of the frame and keep the game tied.

Sioux Falls could not cash in on a leadoff walk in the top of the seventh inning and the first two Monarchs to come to the plate in the bottom half both reached. A sacrifice bunt attempt to third base was thrown away, allowing the winning run to score from second.

Garrett Martin allowed two runs on two hits over six innings and fanned five while Josh Rehwaldt led the offense with a pair of hits.

Kansas City smacked three homeruns en route to a 6-2 victory in game two.

The Monarchs led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo shot, then followed with a three-run blast and added a two-run roundtripper in the third.

Sioux Falls fought back with an RBI sacrifice fly from TJ Racherbaumer in the top of the fifth and a Joe Vos RBI fielder's choice in the sixth but could get no closer.

The Canaries dip to 26-25 and return to action Saturday at 6:35pm.







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