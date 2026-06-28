Late Rally Lifts Goldeyes over Fargo-Moorhead

Published on June 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Ramón Bramasco of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett) Ramón Bramasco of the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (17-21) pulled away late and defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-4 at Blue Cross Park Friday evening.

Fargo-Moorhead (17-20) struck first in the top of the second inning, when second baseman Colby Wilkerson came home on shortstop Aidan Byrne's sacrifice fly to right field.

Goldeyes left fielder Jiandido Tromp evened the score in the bottom of the frame with a double off the wall in left field that brought in right fielder Adam Hall.

Winnipeg moved ahead in the third when second baseman Kevin García crossed the plate on double play ball off the bat of centre fielder Noah Marcelo, making the score 2-1 for the home side.

The RedHawks tied the contest in the top of the fourth on a single to right field by catcher Juan Fernández that drove in Wilkerson. They went in front 3-2 a batter later when left fielder Andy Nelson came around on right fielder Dillon Thomas' double to right-centre.

Goldeyes catcher Raphaël Pelletier once again leveled the score in the bottom of the inning with a double to right-centre field that drove in designated hitter Max Murphy to make it 3-3.

An inning later, Winnipeg took a 4-3 lead after Marcelo lined a single to shallow centre that plated shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder.

That score held until the top of the eighth when Nelson scored on a two-out throwing error to make it 4-4.

In the home half of the inning pinch runner Keshawn Lynch scored the go-ahead run when Didder grounded out to shortstop. Third baseman Ramón Bramasco then tripled to right field to bring home Pelletier to make it 6-4. Finally, Hall lined a single to centre that allowed Bramasco to score the game's final run.

Willian Suárez (W, 1-0) picked up the win in relief of starter Tasker Strobel. Suárez allowed an unearned run on one hit in an inning of work, while Strobel went 5 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on eight hits. He struck out six and walked three batters. Eli Saul, and Derrick Cherry (S, 7) also appeared for the Goldeyes, with Cherry pitching around a pair of hits in the ninth and benefitting from a game-ending, unassisted double play turned by Didder.

Reliever Mason Pelio (L, 0-3) was charged with the loss. The fourth Fargo-Moorhead reliever of the evening surrendered two runs on a hit in 1 1/3 innings. Starter Patrick Wicklander exited after four-plus innings. He allowed four runs on seven hits, while striking out three and walking four.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m. when right-hander Luke Boyd (3-2, 4.75 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Goldeyes. Fargo-Moorhead is expected to counter with Wyatt Cheney (0-2, 5.13 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The remainder of the homestand will include Pride Night on Saturday, Sunday Family Fun Day, Soirée Francophone on Monday, Ukrainian Night and Two Dollar Tuesday, and Canada Day on Wednesday.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from June 27, 2026

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