Canaries Sweep Sioux City; Push Winning Streak to Four

Published on July 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux Falls Canaries struck for seven first inning runs on Sunday, smacked nine doubles in the game and survived a furious Sioux City rally to win 16-15 at Lewis & Clark Park.

Mike Hart led off the top of the first with a walk, reached second base on an error and scored on a Chase Engelhard double. Anthony Hall followed with an RBI single before Anthony Sharkas walked. Both would come in to score on a double from Joe Vos and Michael Curialle added a run-scoring double to put the Birds ahead 5-0. Scott Combs walked and Hart drove in two more with a double before Sioux City could escape the jam.

Chase Gearing retired the Explorers in order in the bottom half and the Birds tacked on another run in the top of the second. Hall led off the frame with a double and scored on Curialle's second RBI double in as many innings. Sioux City answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame to get within 8-2.

The Explorers fought back with a solo homer in the fourth inning but the Canaries responded with three runs in the top of the fifth. Grady Mee set the table with his first professional hit, stole two bases and scored on an error. Hall later tacked on two more with his second double.

Sioux City, though, rallied and tied the game with eight unanswered runs over the next three innings.

Both teams posted crooked numbers in their half of the eighth with Sioux Falls scoring five times to grab a 16-11 lead. Sharkas drew a leadoff walk and Curialle was hit by a pitch before Combs singled to load the bases. Mee put the Canaries in front for good with a two-run single and Hart knocked in two more with a double. Rehwaldt followed with run-scoring base hit before the Explorers could get out of the inning. Sioux City would respond with four runs in the bottom half before closer Charlie Hasty entered and recorded the final out in the frame.

Both teams were held scoreless in the ninth as Hasty picked up a four-out save, his team-leading ninth save this season. Hall and Engelhard each finished with three hits while Hart tallied four RBI and Hall had three.

The Canaries (24-22) have now won a season-high four consecutive games and remain two out of first place in the West Division. The Birds are back in action Tuesday night at Chicago.







American Association Stories from July 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.