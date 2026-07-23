Canaries Roll Past Winnipeg, Extend Winning Streak to Five

Published on July 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries never trailed Wednesday night, topping Winnipeg 10-5 for their fifth consecutive victory.

Mike Hart and Grady Mee both singled to start the bottom of the first inning before Josh Rehwaldt clobbered a three-run homerun. Michael Curialle followed with a walk and later scored on a sacrifice flyout from Chase Engelhard.

The Goldeyes got on the board with a solo homer in the top of the second and brought the tying run to the plate but couldn't chip away any further.

The Canaries extended the lead in the bottom of the third with a Curialle RBI double and Joe Vos brought in two more on a triple. Anthony Sharkas scored on an error in the fourth inning and Curialle added an RBI fielder's choice to put the Birds in front 9-1.

Winnipeg fought back with a sacrifice flyout in the top of the fifth and a solo homerun in the sixth. Rehwaldt smacked an RBI single in the eighth inning to put Sioux Falls up by seven entering the final frame. The Goldeyes scored twice in the ninth on a pair of doubles but could get no closer.

Christian Edwards allowed three runs on four hits over seven innings to earn his team-leading fifth win. Grady Mee finished with three hits while Rehwaldt drove in four runs. The Birds (31-27) will try for a second consecutive three-game series sweep Thursday at 6:35pm.







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