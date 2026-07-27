Canaries Chase Away RailCats, Complete Series Sweep

Published on July 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Chase Gearing tossed seven shutout innings while Chase Engelhard finished with four hits to help the Sioux Falls Canaries down Gary SouthShore 6-2 on Sunday, completing a three-game series sweep.

After four and a half scoreless frames, the Birds manufactured a two-out, five-run rally in the fifth. Anthony Sharkas legged out an infield single and Mike Hart followed with a walk. Engelhard delivered an RBI single to break the scoreless tie before Josh Rehwaldt walked to load the bases. Jabari Henry then cracked a grand slam to put the Birds in front 5-0.

Hart doubled to start the bottom of the seventh and later scored on throwing error. Gary SouthShore scored twice in the top of the ninth inning and brought the tying run to the plate before a groundball double play ended the game.

Gearing yielded just two hits and struck out four to earn his fifth win while Engelhard finished 4-4 with an RBI. The Canaries (34-28) have now won eight of their past nine games and open a six-game roadtrip Tuesday at Lake Country.







American Association Stories from July 26, 2026

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