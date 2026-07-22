Six-Run Fourth Sinks Goldeyes

Published on July 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Noah Marcelo at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Ben Helland/Sioux Falls Canaries) Noah Marcelo at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Ben Helland/Sioux Falls Canaries)

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries (30-27) broke the game open with six runs in the fourth inning and went on to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 11-7 at Sioux Falls Stadium Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg (26-29) took an early 1-0 lead when shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder doubled to lead off the ballgame and later scored on second baseman Adam Hall's groundout to third base.

Sioux Falls quickly evened the score in the bottom of the first on third baseman Michael Curialle's two-out solo home run to right field and went ahead 2-1 in the third inning when first baseman Mike Hart homered to right with one out.

The Goldeyes jumped back in front in the fourth when catcher Raphaël Pelletier belted a two-run home run to right with designated hitter Jiandido Tromp aboard, making it 3-2.

The Canaries' bats exploded in the bottom of the frame. Designated hitter Jabari Henry hit a two-run home run to left to give the home side a 4-3 advantage. Later in the inning, consecutive RBI singles by shortstop Grady Mee, Hart, left fielder Anthony Hall, and Curialle extended Sioux Falls' lead to 8-3.

Winnipeg refused to give up, however, scoring twice in the top of the fifth. First, centre fielder Noah Marcelo doubled to centre to bring in third baseman Ramón Bramasco. Marcelo then crossed the plate on Adam Hall's groundout to second, making it 8-5.

The visitors cut the Canaries' lead to 8-6 in the seventh when left fielder Keshawn Lynch doubled and scored on Tromp's single to right.

Sioux Falls increased its lead to four runs in the bottom of the inning on a two-run double to centre by Henry that scored Curialle and right fielder Josh Rehwaldt, making it 10-6.

The teams exchanged runs in the eighth. Didder trotted home on Bramasco's sacrifice fly to right to bring the Goldeyes within three before Curialle hit a two-out double to right that drove in Anthony Hall with the game's final run.

Chase Gearing (W, 4-5) started for the Canaries and went 5 1/3 innings. He gave up five runs - four earned - on ten hits while striking out three batters and walking one.

Mitchell Lambson (L, 3-5) lasted 3 1/3 innings and allowed eight runs on 11 hits while striking out four and walking one. James Colyer, Arij Fransen, and Quinn Waterhouse appeared out of Winnipeg's bullpen. Fransen was activated earlier Tuesday after spending more than a month on the Inactive List.

The Goldeyes outhit Sioux Falls 15-13. Every position player in the game except Canaries centre fielder Joe Vos recorded at least one hit.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m., with Winnipeg sending left-hander Tasker Strobel (3-2, 7.03 ERA) to the mound. Right-hander Christian Edwards (4-3, 5.89 ERA) is scheduled to start for Sioux Falls.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. when they host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the opener of a three-game weekend series.

The upcoming promotional schedule features a Jamaica Trip Giveaway and postgame fireworks Friday, Christmas in July Saturday, and Family Fun Day Sunday.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story



Noah Marcelo at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Ben Helland/Sioux Falls Canaries)







American Association Stories from July 22, 2026

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