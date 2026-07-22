Sioux City Snaps Skid with Dominant 9-1 Victory in Lincoln

Published on July 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







LINCOLN, NE - Sioux City (25-31) used four different pitchers to piece together a dominant 9-1 victory over Lincoln (25-32) to snap a three - game losing streak.

Great pitching carried the early part of the night as both sides were scoreless through four innings.

Sioux City nearly broke through in the fourth with the bases loaded and two outs, but Cam Phelts made a terrific catch on the warning track in center to take a hit away from Jackson Van De Brake and leave the bases full.

The Explorers finally struck in the fifth.

Dillon Tatum opened the inning with a double, and Austin Davis followed with a single to move him to third. Zac Vooletich grounded into a double play, but Tatum scored to put Sioux City on top 1-0. Moments later, D'Shawn Knowles delivered the biggest swing of the night, a three - run home run to right that stretched the lead to 4-0.

Sioux City kept rolling in the sixth.

Vooletich tripled to right to score Davis and make it 5-0, and on the first pitch Harold Cortijo threw out of the bullpen, Henry George launched a two - run homer over the bullpen in right to push the lead to 7-0.

Jarod Wright was outstanding in his first start since 2020 in the United Shore Professional Baseball League. He didn't allow a hit until Nick Shumpert singled in the sixth, and Wright finished six scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and four strikeouts.

The Explorers added on again in the seventh when Jackson Van De Brake homered for the first time in 27 days, a two - run shot that made it 9-0.

Garrett Hicks made his professional debut for Sioux City after signing earlier Tuesday. The former Arizona closer earned All - Big 12 Honorable Mention this season and landed on the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List.

Down to the final strike in the ninth, Tanner O'Tremba spoiled the shutout with a solo home run to make it 9-1

Sioux City continues the three - game series at Lincoln on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all remaining games are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS or online at xsbaseball.com.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City got multi-hit games from six of the nine batters in the lineup.

-Sioux City is 6-9 in July.

-The X's are 4-9 in their last 13road games.

-Sioux City had a three or more-home run game for the first time since June 28.

-The X's secured the season series against Lincoln with the win.

-Sioux City did not steal a base in the win.

-Zac Vooletich hit his fourth triple to tie Braulio Vasquez for the team lead.

-True rookie Garrett Hick made his professional debut with a scoreless inning.







American Association Stories from July 22, 2026

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