Explorers Extend Saltdogs' Losing Skid

Published on July 22, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Jake Hjelle of the Lincoln Saltdogs takes a throw at first

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Jake Hjelle of the Lincoln Saltdogs takes a throw at first(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Tuesday night, the Lincoln Saltdogs began the first of a six-game homestand in game one of a three-game series with the Sioux City Explorers. The visitors hit three home runs and defeated Lincoln by a score of 9-1. The loss was the fifth in a row for the Saltdogs.

Sioux City (25-31) scored nine runs, off sixteen hits, committed one error, and left eight runners on base. Lincoln (25-32) had one run, with three hits, no errors, and left seven runners aboard. Tuesday night's game at Haymarket Park lasted two hours and fifty-five minutes and was played in front of 2,046 fans.

After four scoreless innings, Sioux City got on the board in the top of the fifth. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Cael Chatham, Dillon Tatum led off the inning with a double. Then, Austin Davis singled, to put runners at the corners. The next batter, Zac Vooletich, grounded into a double play, however, Tatum scored, to make it 1-0. The next four Explorers recorded hits. Henry George singled. Braulio Vasquez doubled, Then, D'Shawn Knowles hit a three-run home run to right field, to make it 4-0.

The Explorers added three more runs in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Austin Davis singled. Then, Zac Vooletich hit an RBI triple, to make it 5-0. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Harold Cortijo. On the very next pitch, Henry George hit a two-run home run to right field, to make it 7-0.

In the top of the seventh, Sioux City scored two more runs. Facing reliever Jack Hill, Alberto Osuna led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Jackson Van De Brake hit a two-run home run to right field, to make it 9-0.

Lincoln prevented the shutout in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, facing Sioux City reliever McGwire Taylor, Tanner O'Tremba hit a solo home run to right field. However, that was all that Lincoln could muster, as the score ended 9-1.

Sioux City starter Jarod Wright (1-0) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up one hit, struck out four and walked three. Rob Hughes pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit and struck out one. Garrett Hicks pitched the eighth, yielding one base runner, via an error. McGwire Taylor pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one run, off one hit and struck out one.

Saltdogs starting pitcher Cael Chatham (3-1) took the loss, pitching 5.2 innings, giving up six runs, off twelve hits, struck out one and walked two. Harold Cortijo worked 0.1 inning, yielding one run, off two hits. Jack Hill pitched 1.0 inning, surrendering two runs, off two hits and struck out two. Gabriel Jaramillo worked 1.0 inning and struck out one. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Offensively for the Explorers, Austin Davis was 2-for-5. Zac Vooletich was 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Henry George went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Braulio Vasquez was 3-for-5. D'Shawn Knowles was 3-for-5 with a three-run home run. Alberto Osuna was 2-for-5. Jackson Van De Brake was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run.

For Lincoln, Tanner O'Tremba was 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday night. RHP Foster Pace (1-3, 5.14 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Peniel Otano (3-3, 4.32 ERA) will be on the mound for Sioux City. First pitch will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Wednesday night's game is WIENER WEDNESDAY! sponsored by Fairbury Brand. Fans can get $2 hot dogs and play Baseball Bingo. It's also Bark in the Park sponsored by Raising Cane's and Graduate Hotel. Part of the 25th Season celebration includes 25 cent hot dog night. For tickets, merchandise and more information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from July 22, 2026

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