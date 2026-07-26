Canaries Smack Four Home Runs to Rally Past RailCats

Published on July 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries scored four eighth inning runs to rally past Gary SouthShore 6-5 on Saturday.

Josh Rehwaldt opened the scoring with a solo homerun in the bottom of the first. The 1-0 lead held until the RailCats tied the game in the fifth on a sacrifice fly. An inning later, a three-run blast put Gary SouthShore in front 4-1 and they'd add an RBI double in the seventh.

Michael Curialle crushed a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to bring Sioux Falls within 5-2 before the Birds sent all nine batters to the plate in the decisive eighth inning.

Joe Vos doubled and scored on Rehwaldt's second roundtripper of the contest before Jabari Henry tied the game with a solo shot. Anthony Hall then doubled and scored on a base hit from TJ Racherbaumer.

Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 12th save as the Birds (33-28) picked up their seventh win in their last eight contests. Curialle finished 4-4 while Rehwaldt drove in three to lead the offensive effort. The two teams wrap up their three-game series Sunday at 4:05pm.







American Association Stories from July 25, 2026

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