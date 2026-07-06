Fast Start Leads Kansas City over Fargo-Moorhead

Published on July 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Kansas City Monarchs (25-19) used a plethora of extra-base hits over the first four innings to salvage a win in the series finale 9-2 over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (22-23) at Newman Outdoor Field on Sunday afternoon.

Jairus Richards collected two hits at the plate for the RedHawks with one RBI and a double. Jose Sermo went 1-for-4 with a home run.

Bryce Brassfield got the start for Fargo-Moorhead, going four innings. He allowed four earned runs and struck out three batters.

Mason Pelio tossed a scoreless inning in relief, and Eric Chalus finished out the game on the mound by allowing just two baserunners over the last two innings.

The Monarchs got on the board quickly in the first inning. An Austin Callahan double scored two runs for Kansas City.

In the second inning, Trevor Boone and Ryan Leitch both launched solo home runs to left field.

The Monarchs blew the game wide open in the top of the fourth inning when Luken Baker crushed a two-run home run, extending the Monarchs lead to seven.

The RedHawks got a run back in the bottom half when Jose Sermo hit his 15th home run of the season.

Kansas City scored two more in the sixth, before the RedHawks scored their final run in the bottom of the ninth off a Jairus Richards double.

The RedHawks have an off-day Monday before heading to Sioux City for a three-game series on Tuesday. They return to Newman Outdoor Field on Friday for a set against the Cleburne Railroaders on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m.







American Association Stories from July 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.