Canaries Sweep Sioux City Behind Dorminy's Strong Start

Published on July 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux Falls Canaries jumped out to an early lead and survived a furious Sioux City comeback, topping the Explorers 6-4 on Friday.

Mike Hart smacked a solo homerun in the first at bat of the game and Joe Vos added a three-run blast with two outs later in the inning.

A hit batsman, a single and a walk loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the second. Chase Engelhard was then hit by a pitch to make it 5-0 and Anthony Hall added an RBI sacrifice fly.

The Explorers got back in the game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning

Sioux City would get the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh but Charlie Hasty struck out the side to earn his second save of the day.

Hart and Hall each finished with two hits. Thomas Dorminy scattered three hits over five shutout innings in his first start since June 3 to earn the win.

The Canaries are now 22-22 overall and have clinched the regular season series against Sioux City. The two teams continue their three-game set Saturday at 6:05pm.







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