Explorers' Rally Falls Short Twice

Published on July 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Sioux City (20-24) dropped both games on Friday's Independence Day doubleheader against Sioux Falls (22-22), falling 10-7 in the continuation of Thursday night's suspended contest before losing 6-4 in the scheduled seven-inning nightcap.

Game 1 (Continuation) - Sioux Falls 10, Sioux City 7

Sioux Falls broke the game open and never looked back with a six-run second inning.

After loading the bases to begin the frame, TJ Racherbaumer delivered a two-run double to make it 2-0. An error on Jackson Van De Brake allowed another run to score before Mike Hart lined a two-run single to center. Josh Rehwaldt capped the inning with an RBI single as the Canaries took a 6-0 lead, capitalizing on three Sioux City errors.

The Canaries added four more runs in the third.

Anthony Sharkas tripled before Joe Vos drove him home with an infield single. Later in the inning, another Explorers error extended the rally, allowing Vos to score. Rehwaldt then added a two-run single, stretching the advantage to 10-0 as Sioux City committed two more errors, tying a season high with five in the game.

After a 1-hour, 16-minute weather delay and a change of scenery, the Explorers finally got on the board in the fourth inning.

With the suspended game resuming in Sioux City, Zac Vooletich stole third and Braulio Vasquez swiped second before D'Shawn Knowles lifted a sacrifice fly to score Vooletich, trimming the deficit to 10-1.

Sioux City began its comeback in the sixth. RBI hits from Jackson Van De Brake and Zane Denton trimmed the deficit to 10-3.

The Explorers continued to chip away with three runs in the seventh, cutting the lead to 10-6.

Meanwhile, Reed Butz made his first relief appearance of the season after opening the year with eight starts. The left-hander was outstanding, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out one.

The bullpen also received a key contribution from Tahnaj Thomas in the bottom of the seventh. Entering with runners on first and third and nobody out, Thomas retired the next three hitters in order to keep Sioux City within striking distance.

Austin Davis sparked another rally in the eighth with a leadoff single. He stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher TJ Racherbaumer, and scored on Henry George's RBI single to center, cutting the deficit to 10-7.

The Explorers brought the tying run to the plate twice in the ninth.

D'Shawn Knowles led off with a single and stole second before Zane Denton walked. A balk moved both runners into scoring position, but Charlie Hasty closed out the game by retiring Cade Marquardt and Austin Davis to secure the 10-7 victory for Sioux Falls.

Game 1

Game 2 - Sioux Falls 6, Sioux City 4

Sioux Falls wasted no time taking control again.

Mike Hart led off the game with a home run to give the Canaries a 1-0 lead.

Later in the opening inning, Joe Vos crushed a three-run homer down the right-field line with two outs, extending the advantage to 4-0.

The Canaries added two more runs in the second inning.

The first four batters reached base before Chase Engelhard was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run. Anthony Hall followed with a sacrifice fly to left field, pushing the lead to 6-0.

That was more than enough support for Sioux Falls starter Thomas Dorminy, who turned in five scoreless innings. The left-hander allowed four hits, walked three, and kept the Explorers off the scoreboard before turning the game over to the bullpen.

Nathan Mertens came in relief for Sioux City and was equally effective, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four.

Sioux City finally broke through in the sixth inning after drawing five walks. D'Shawn Knowles, Elliot Good, and Dillon Tatum each picked up an RBI as the Explorers cut the deficit to 6-4.

The Explorers threatened again in the seventh when Braulio Vasquez singled to right field with one out, bringing the tying run to the plate.

However, Charlie Hasty shut the door, striking out Alberto Osuna and Jackson Van De Brake in succession to earn his seventh save of the season and preserve the 6-4 Sioux Falls victory.

Sioux City continues the three-game set vs Sioux Falls on Saturday. First pitch for game two is at 6:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 5:35 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Game 2

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City is 3-7 against Sioux Falls this season.

-The X's scored 11 runs off the Sioux Falls pen.

-Nathan Mertens tossed 4.1 scoreless innings.

-The Explorers have 116 stolen bases.

-The X's are 4-14 when they don't hit a home run.

-The Canaries walked 18 batters in the two games Friday night and won both games.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV

By: Andrew Della Piana







American Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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