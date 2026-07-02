Landry Cages Birds

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - Sioux City (20-22) rode another dominant outing from Josh Landry to secure a 5-2 win over Sioux Falls (20-22) in the second game of the home - and - home series.

Manager Steve Montgomery praised Landry's poise and execution, "...just making quality pitches in crucial situations."

The Explorers wasted no time in the first inning.

Henry George continued his personal tear against the Canaries, launching a solo home run to right field for his fifth of the season. Remarkably, his third against Sioux Falls to give Sioux City a quick 1-0 lead.

They kept building in the third. Dillon Tatum worked a leadoff walk, and Austin Davis followed with a double to push him to third. Tatum came home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0, and George added to his night with an RBI groundout, scoring Davis for a 3-0 advantage.

The same trio struck again in the fifth.

Tatum opened the inning with a double, Davis singled behind him, and George's groundout to second brought Tatum home for his third RBI of the game, stretching the lead to 4-0.

Sioux City added one more in the sixth when Jackson Van De Brake singled with two outs and D'Shawn Knowles ripped a double into the right - field corner to score him, pushing the margin to 5-0.

While the offense kept applying pressure, Josh Landry was in complete command.

After allowing a single in the third, he retired 13 straight batters, carving through the Sioux Falls lineup with efficiency and confidence. His shutout bid ended in the eighth when Mike Hart homered to right, but Landry still finished with a brilliant line of 8 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run, and 5 strikeouts.

It marks Landry's third straight win after beginning the season 0-4, and his second quality start, joining his complete - game shutout on June 19 at Kane County. His turnaround has become one of the strongest storylines of Sioux City's rotation over the past two weeks.

In the ninth, Kelvin Cáceres was tasked with closing out the night. He allowed a pair of runners with two outs, and Josh Rehwaldt lined a double to left to trim the lead to 5-2, but Cáceres regrouped and finished the job to seal the win.

Sioux City finishes the three - gam e set at Sioux Falls on Thursday. First pitch for game three is at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City is 3-5 against Sioux Falls this season.

-Dillion Tatum reached base for the 11 straight game.

-The X's are 17-4 when scoring five or more runs.

-Sioux City is 8-3 in quality starts.

-It was the X's second win on a Wednesday. Now 2-6.

-Henry George had his fourth multi-RBI game and his second three RBI game.

-Josh Landry retired 13 straight Canaries at one point.







American Association Stories from July 1, 2026

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