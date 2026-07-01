Sloppy Eighth Costs RailCats

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) Game two of the series between the Gary SouthShore RailCats taking on the Kane County Cougars with the RailCats attempting to start the series with two wins with two more to go. Deyni Olivero and Westin Muir started the game for each side.

The Cougars scored in the first on a base hit from Matt Bottcher. The RailCats would tie it at one on a single from Olivier Basabe. Bottcher gave the Cougars the lead back with a two-RBI double down the left field line in the top of the third. Kane County led 3-1 after three.

Charles Mack belted his eighth home run of the year over the center field wall and it was 4-1. Muir would go six innings allowing one earned run and struck out seven. The bullpen came in and in the bottom of the seventh and with two outs, Korry Howell tripled and Elvis Peralta worked a walk. Howell would score on a wild pitch and with Peralta at second, Colin Summerhill singled into right and it was a one-run game.

In the top of the eighth, Olivero would leave after pitching through seven innings allowing four runs. Jonathan Martinez would come in and give up a hit and a walk, Sam Dexter laid down a great bunt and a throwing error from Olivier Basabe would give the Cougars a run. The bases got loaded on a walk and Frank Plesac came into pitch and two more runs scored on sac flies.

Howell would score the final run on a home run to center and the 'Cats lost 7-4. The RailCats record goes to 19-21 and will face the Cougars on Wednesday at 6:45 with Dominic Cancellieri pitching for the 'Cats and Ben Kowalski taking the hill for Kane County.







American Association Stories from July 1, 2026

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