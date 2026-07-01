Saltdogs Comeback Attempt Falls Short

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs warming up

(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Andersen Aubrey) Lincoln Saltdogs warming up(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Andersen Aubrey)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Tuesday night at Haymarket Park, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks held off the Lincoln Saltdogs, 9-6, in American Association Professional Baseball West Division action. Lincoln trailed at one point 7-0, and trimmed the score to 7-5, with the tying runs in scoring position, in the bottom of the eighth. After giving up a pair of runs in the top of the ninth, another Lincoln rally fell short. With the bases loaded, Connor Bagnieski hit a high fly ball to right field, which was caught on the warning track, to end the game. In the loss, Jairo Pomares hit his ninth home run of the season and has homered in back-to-back games.

Fargo-Moorhead (20-21) claimed its third straight victory by scoring nine runs, off eleven hits, committed one error, and left eleven runners on base. Lincoln (18-24) scored six runs, with thirteen hits, had no errors, and left nine runners aboard. The RedHawks have won the first two games of the midweek series. Tuesday night's game lasted three hours and fifteen minutes and was played in front of 2,007 fans.

The RedHawks started the scoring in the top of the first. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Chandler Woolridge, Dillon Thomas reached on a two-out single. Then, Jose Sermo drew a walk. The next batter, Brian Fuentes walked, to load the bases. Then, a wild pitch scored Thomas. Tripp Clark reached on a base on balls. Then, Jairus Richards walked, scoring Sermo. The next batter, Colby Wilkerson walked, to bring in Fuentes, and make the score 3-0.

In the top of the sixth, Fargo-Moorhead extended the lead. Facing Lincoln reliever Harold Cortijo, Carlos Amaya led off the inning with a solo home run to left field, to make it 4-0.

Fargo-Moorhead added to the lead in the top of the seventh. Facing Javier Ramos, who was making his Saltdogs' debut, Jesus Lujano led off with a walk, then stole second base. Juan Fernandez walked. Then, Dillon Thomas homered for the second straight night, this time to left field, to make it a 7-0 RedHawks lead.

Lincoln chipped away in the bottom of the seventh. Facing RedHawks' starting pitcher Kyle Crigger, Jairo Pomares led off the inning with a single. Then, Cary Arbolida singled. The next batter, Connor Bagnieski singled, scoring Pomares, to make it 7-1. Then, a wild pitch scored Arbolida, to make it 7-2. The RedHawks went to the bullpen and brought in Jon Beymer to pitch. Two consecutive walks to Tanner O'Tremba and Calyn Halvorson loaded the bases. Then, Jacob Morrow hit into a double play, however, Bagnieski scored, to make it 7-3.

The Saltdogs made the game very interesting in the bottom of the eighth. Facing reliever Mason Pelio, Nick Shumpert led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Jairo Pomares hit a two-run home run, to left field, to make the score, 7-5.

In the top of the ninth, the RedHawks plated two big insurance runs. Facing Lincoln reliever Tyler Stasiowski, Brian Fuentes struck out swinging but reached first on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Jairus Richards drew a walk. Then, Colby Wilkerson singled, to load the bases. Two batters later, Jesus Lujano hit a two-rbi single, to make the score 9-5.

Lincoln did not go down without a fight in the bottom of the ninth. Facing reliever Drew Girtz, Jacob Morrow led off the inning with a double. Then, Cam Phelts reached on an error, to put runners at first and second. Nick Shumpert struck out swinging, for the first out. Then Jake Hjelle grounded to second, which forced out Phelts, for the second out, leaving Lincoln with runners at the corners. The next batter, Jairo Pomares drew a walk, to load the bases. Then, Cary Arbolida walked, driving in Morrow, to make it 9-6. Fargo-Moorhead brought in Parker Harm to pitch. The next batter, Connor Bagnieski hit a high, fly ball to right field, into the wind, which Dillon Thomas caught on the warning track, to end the game.

Fargo-Moorhead starting pitcher Kyle Crigger (4-3) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up three runs, off eight hits, struck out seven and walked one. Jon Beymer threw 1.0 inning, struck out one, and walked two. Mason Pelio worked 1.0 inning, yielding two runs, off four hits, and struck out two batters. Drew Girtz pitched 0.2 innings, giving up one run, off one hit, struck out one, and walked one. Parker Harm (1) earned the save, pitching 0.1 inning, getting Bagnieski to fly out.

Saltdogs starter Chandler Woolridge (0-2) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up three runs, off one hit, struck out one, and walked four. Harold Cortijo pitched 5.0 innings, yielding one run, off five hits, and struck out four. Javier Ramos pitched 0.1 inning in his Saltdogs debut, yielding three runs, off two hits, struck out one, and walked four. Jack Hill pitched 1.1 innings, gave up one hit, and walked one. Tyler Stasiowski pitched 1.0 inning, surrendering two runs, off two hits, struck out two, and walked one.

Offensively for the RedHawks, Jesus Lujano was 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Dillon Thomas went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run. Carlos Amaya was 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Colby Wilkerson went 2-for-4 with a run batted in.

For Lincoln, Nick Shumpert was 2-for-5. Jairo Pomares was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Cary Arbolida was 3-for-4 with an RBI and extended his on-base streak to 41 consecutive games. Connor Bagnieski was 3-for-5 and drove in one run, plus extended his hitting streak to sixteen straight games. Jacob Morrow was 2-for-4 with one run batted in.

The final game of the series is Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. RHP Cael Chatham (1-0, 7.71 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Patrick Wicklander (2-1, 6.15 ERA) will be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Wednesday's game is WIENER WEDNESDAY! sponsored by Fairbury Brand. Fans can get $2 hot dogs & play Baseball Bingo. It's also Saltdogs Guaranteed Win Night. If the Saltdogs don't win, fans may exchange their ticket at the box office for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to the Tuesday, July 7 th home game(s). In addition, the Haymarket Park America's 250th Birthday Celebration will be held. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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