Shining Stars Headed to All-Star Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The American Association has announced that IF Braulio Vasquez, RHP Peniel Otano, RHP Zach Willeman, and RHP Trey Morrill have been selected as West Division All-Star reserves for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game on July 15 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

They join teammates Henry George and Zac Vooletich, who were named starters earlier in the week, giving Sioux City six total players in the American Association All-Star Game.

Infielder Braulio Vasquez has been one of Sioux City's most consistent and dangerous offensive weapons. He is currently slashing .363/.616/1.035 with 53 hits, 35 RBI, 15 stolen bases, 18 multi-hit games, and 12 multi-RBI efforts. Vasquez ranks 4th in the American Association in batting average, 2nd in slugging, and 3rd in OPS, standing as one of only four players in the league above the 1.000 mark. He's also tied for 3rd in hits. Few hitters in the league have matched his blend of average, power, and speed, making his All-Star selection a clear reflection of the impact he's had on Sioux City's offense.

Right-handed pitcher Peniel Otano has been the ace of the Explorers' staff through the first half. He carries a 3-2 record and a 3.06 ERA across 50.0 innings. He ranks 7th in the American Association in ERA and 5th in innings pitched. It's been a remarkable turnaround for Otano, who went 2-7 with a 6.72 ERA for Sioux City in 2025. His resurgence reached its peak on June 14 when he fired a complete-game shutout against Cleburne. That performance marked the Explorers' first complete-game shutout since current Banana Baller Austin Drury blanked Milwaukee on August 6 of last season and the first nine-inning complete game by an X's pitcher since Patrick Ledet's gem at Kane County in 2021. Otano's ability to work deep into games have made him one of the league's most reliable arms and a deserving All-Star selection.

Right-handed pitcher Zach Willeman surged in June to earn himself an All-Star bid. The American Association's strikeout leader sits at 66 punchouts on the season, reaching double digits twice, including fanning 10 on June 23 against Winnipeg and 11 on June 11 against Sioux Falls. After a slow start in which he allowed 17 earned runs over his first 19.2 innings (7.96 ERA), Willeman has settled in, giving up just 11 earned runs across his last 30 innings for a 3.30 ERA in that span. He also ranks 8th in the league in innings pitched with 49.2.

Right-handed pitcher Trey Morrill has turned into the shutdown closer out of the bullpen. Across 15 appearances, Morrill owns a 2-0 record with 3 saves, posting a 1.62 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 16.2 innings while allowing just eight hits all season. He surrendered runs in only two of his 15 outings, establishing himself as one of the league's most reliable high-leverage arms. Morrill is one of just six pitchers in the American Association with three or more saves, collecting all three in a four-day span last week against Winnipeg and Kansas City. It's a stretch that showcased exactly why he's become the Explorers' go-to finisher at the back end of games.

The 2026 American Association All-Star Game is in Lincoln, Nebraska hosted by the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park. The game is set for July 15 at 7:30 p.m. and will be carried live on MLB Network, marking the first time MLB Network has aired an All-Star Game of a Major League Baseball Partner League. For more information, go to aabaseball.com.

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