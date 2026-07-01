4 RedHawks Selected to American Association All-Star Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - A year after hosting the American Association All-Star Game in Fargo, the RedHawks will be well-represented when the 2026 edition of the midsummer classic is played in Lincoln, Nebraska, on July 15.

Four RedHawks were selected to play for the West Division in the 2026 All-Star Game. Catcher Juan Fernandez and first baseman José Sermo, RHP Kyle Crigger and RHP Tyler Jeans will represent Fargo-Moorhead in Lincoln.

Fernandez and Crigger were also selected to last year's All-Star Game.

Fernandez, 27, ranks inside the Top 10 hitters in the AAPB with a .333 batting average in 34 games for the RedHawks so far this season. Now in his third season with the RedHawks and 10th in pro baseball, the Venezuelan-turned-San Antonian has hit over .300 in both of his seasons in Fargo.

Sermo, 35, leads all active American Association players with 13 home runs so far this season. The 15-year professional is playing in his first full season with the RedHawks after being acquired in a trade with Cleburne last summer. Sermo ranks second on the AAPB all-time home run list.

Crigger, 27, has become a stalwart for Fargo-Moorhead after joining the team from the Miami Marlins organization in 2025. The Mississippi native has made nine starts for the RedHawks this season, posting a 4.25 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 17 walks, alongside a 1.49 WHIP.

Jeans, 27, ranks third in the AAPB with six saves in 2026. The go-to closer for Fargo-Moorhead, Jeans holds a 2.86 ERA over 22 innings pitched in 16 appearances. The Arkansas native is in his second season with Fargo-Moorhead.

The RedHawks return to Newman Outdoor Field on Friday for Fourth of July weekend and a three-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs. Postgame fireworks will follow Friday night's 7:02 p.m. game, fans can play catch on the field after Saturday's 2:50 p.m. afternoon game on July 4 and fans age 55+ can purchase $6 reserved tickets with code "SS26" for Sunday's 1 p.m. contest.







American Association Stories from July 1, 2026

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