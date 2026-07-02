Late Canaries Rally Comes up Short
Published on July 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - A ninth inning rally came up short Wednesday night as the Sioux Falls Canaries fell to Sioux City 5-2 at the Birdcage.
The Explorers never trailed, opening the scoring with a first inning solo homerun. They'd add two runs in the third, one in the fifth and one more in the sixth to build a five-run cushion.
Mike Hart smacked a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth to get Sioux Falls on the board before the Birds attempted a two-out rally in the ninth. Anthony Hall walked and Michael Curialle followed with an infield single. Josh Rehwaldt doubled to drive in Hall and bring the tying run to the plate but a groundout ended the game.
Five different Canaries recorded a hit as the Birds dip to 20-22 on the season. The two teams wrap up their three-game series Thursday at 6:35pm.
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