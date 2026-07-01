Canaries Snap Skid, Topple Sioux City

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries snapped their five-game losing streak Tuesday night, topping rival Sioux City 5-1 at the Birdcage.

Anthony Hall opened the scoring with a solo homerun in the bottom of the first to afford the Birds a lead they'd never give up.

Chase Engelhard reached on error to start the third inning, got to second base on a sacrifice bunt, stole third and then scored on an infield single from Michael Curialle.

Sioux City got a run back via sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth to get within 2-1.

The Canaries broke the game open with three insurance runs in the eighth inning. Josh Rehwaldt and Mike Hart smacked back-to-back one-out singles before Anthony Sharkas walked to load the bases. Trevor Achenbach brought in Rehwaldt with a sacrifice fly before Hart and Sharkas scored on a base hit from Scott Combs.

Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless ninth inning to propel the Birds to a 20-21 record on the year.

Chase Gearing fanned five over five innings to earn the win while four Sioux Falls relievers scattered five hits over four scoreless innings. Hall led the offensive effort with two hits.

The two teams resume their three-game series Wednesday at 6:35pm.







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